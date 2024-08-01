With Ben Brereton Diaz becoming the latest player to join Southampton this summer, it appears as if the Saints are showing little signs of slowing down as they now make a move for a highly-rated young player.

Brereton Diaz becomes the Saints' latest summer arrival

The latest news out of St Mary's is the confirmation of Brereton Diaz's £7 million move to the South Coast from Spanish outfit Villarreal. The Chilean forward has penned a four-year deal with Southampton as he makes his return to the Premier League after spending the latter half of last season on loan at Sheffield United.

Despite already bringing a dozen players to Southampton this summer, it appears that Russell Martin still has his sights on fresh faces as the Saints continue to be linked with a number of players. The latest rumour has suggested that Southampton are chasing a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko.

The German striker is eager to depart Dortmund this summer after struggling for game time at the Signal Iduna Park. Whilst it is not yet known as to whether the striker will be allowed to leave permanently this summer or just on loan, bringing the 19-year-old to St Mary's this summer would still be a major coup for Southampton.

With the Saints' recruitment department clearly keeping their eyes on young talents, it appears that the club are set to make a move for a player who has already made his mark on the South Coast.

Southampton ready bid for Norwich gem

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Southampton are readying a formal offer for Norwich City winger Abu Kamara. O'Rourke claims that the Saints are in the market for new attacking talents this summer and view Kamara as a potential solution to their problem.

The 21-year-old, who has broken into England's Under-20 set-up this year, impressed last season out on loan at Southampton's arch rivals Portsmouth. During his 52 game spell at Fratton Park, the winger contributed 10 goals and 11 assists and played a massive role in Pompey's promotion to the Championship.

Speaking on the Kamara's quality, Portsmouth coach John Mousinho was quick to praise the player: "Abs is a player we’ve been excited about having this season. He’s been excellent every single game he’s played,

"When he adds that composure, because he’s got the quality, he’s a fantastic player. One of my things with Abs is that he stays positive and keeps getting at his player. If he’s not having the best day he still needs to do it again, again and again."

Whilst the report by Football Insider claims that Norwich are reluctant to sell Kamara this summer, the promise of Premier League football and a handsome transfer fee could be enough to force the Canaries' hand before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Regardless of his previous history, Kamara is still no doubt a player with huge potential who could go on to become a fan favourite at St Mary's.