As Southampton prepare for life back in the Premier League, Russell Martin's transfer policy appears show a desire to balance top flight experience with exciting young talents.

Saints want premiership ready players

After the final whistle at Wembley signalled Southampton's instant return to the Premier League, the higher ups at St Mary's immediately started assembling a squad ready for the top flight.

The first man through the door on the South Coast was Adam Lallana. The midfielder made his return to Southampton almost a decade after he swapped St Mary's for Merseyside in a £25 million move to Liverpool back in 2014. The now 36-year-old will add to his 265 Saints appearances when he makes his return to his boyhood club next season.

Another former Saint linked with a return is Danny Ings. The striker currently plies his trade at West Ham, however after struggling to impress at the London Stadium is set to be offloaded this summer. Ings scored 46 goals in 100 games for Southampton and will look to add to this tally if he is to return this summer.

The Saints aren't shopping exclusively among their former players with the club also linked with a move for Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards. Southampton are one of many sides interested in meeting the £10 million price tag that the Posh have attached to the 21-year-old.

With a young defender clearly high on Martin's list of priorities, Southampton have now entered the race to sign a player being shown the door at a fellow Premier League side this summer.

Saints show interest in Anfield exile

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press are reporting that Southampton are showing an interest in Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg. The outlet claims that the Saints are set to compete with Italian outfit Bologna as well as Bundesliga stalwarts Wolfsburg to secure the services of the 22-year-old.

Sport Witness states that van den Berg has an apparant value of £12.5 million which would have to be met by any side wanting to get a deal over the line. The Dutch defender is being shown the door at Anfield after managing just four appearances since arriving on Merseyside in 2019.

The 22-year-old has spent much of his senior career out on loan, with his most recent spells coming at Championship side Preston and Bundesliga outfit Mainz. It was his time with the former that saw him earn praise from then manager Alex Neil, as the former Preston boss spoke highly of the defender after his debut.

"We know Sepp is very good on the ball, he's quick and gives us good size in terms of defending crosses into the box. I thought he had a really good performance for his first game, really strong."

Whilst Southampton's newfound status as a Premier League club may go some way to help in the race for van den Berg they will face stiff competition from Serie A's fifth-placed side Bologna. After qualifying for the continent's premier competition for the first time in 60 years, the Italian side may prove a thorn in the Saints' side as they attempt to get their man.