With less than two weeks to go until Southampton's return to the Premier League is marked by a trip to Newcastle United, the higher ups at St Mary's are still looking to add to Russell Martin's squad.

Saints continue their search for new signings

The latest news out of St Mary's has suggested that Southampton's summer spending spree is anything but over. Having already brought the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Flynn Downes and Taylor Harwood-Bellis to the club this summer, the Saints are still looking to open their chequebook and bring some big names to the South Coast.

The name that has been inescapable around St Mary's as of recent has been that of Matt O'Riley. Celtic's midfield star has been linked with a move to Southampton for some time now with the two parties struggling to agree on a fee for the Dane. Whilst the Saints are yet to give up on the deal, the Scottish giant's stubbornness may push them in the direction of other targets.

Whilst the saga around O'Riley's next move continues to unfold, Saints look like they have found themselves in another tough transfer battle as they make a new bid to sign a highly-rated attacking midfielder.

Southampton making new bid for Carvalho

As first reported by Football Insider's Wayne Veysey, Southampton are preparing a new and improved bid for Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho. This news comes after the Saints saw their initial £15million offer for the Portuguese midfielder rejected by the Anfield outfit.

This latest development from Football Insider suggests that Southampton have upped their bid to around £20million with the potential for additional add-ons. The higher ups at St Mary's are hoping that this improved offer will be enough to tempt the 21-year-old to the South Coast.

Carvalho spent the previous campaign on two seperate loan spells with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and Championship side Hull City. Whilst the midfielder's time in Germany did not go to plan, Carvalho excelled during his latter spell at the MKM Stadium.

Under the tutelage of former Tigers' boss Liam Rosenior, Carvalho hit the ground running, scoring nine times during his twenty appearances in black and amber. Some of the Saints' faithful may have unhappy memories of the 21-year-old's time at Hull after the player found the back of the net during Southampton's 2-1 loss to the Tigers back in February.

Speaking shortly after Carvalho's arrival in East Yorkshire, Rosenior spoke on the midfielder's obvious talents: “He brings a level of quality and consistency, his game intelligence is outstanding and coupled with his technical ability, his ability to see passes and finish actions, he is unselfish, he likes to link with players, he is what a perfect No 10 is for me as a manager.”

With the Saints still looking to add to Martin's squad before the August 30th deadline, bringing Carvalho to the South Coast could end up being their best bit of business this summer.