After falling at the final hurdle in their pursuit of the top four of the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur now look set for a major rebuild this summer with a number of players set to be shown the door in N17.

Spurs braced for big changes this summer

Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw his side come agonisingly close to a return to Champions League football, ultimately finishing two points short of fourth placed Aston Villa. By no means a failure of a season, Daniel Levy now looks set to use the transfer window to bring new faces into North London and allow some of those deemed surplus to requirements a route out of the club.

As far as incomings are concerned, a striker remains at the top of Levy's wishlist. Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez has been linked with a move to England with Spurs eager to secure a deal for the 26 goal centre forward. Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has also been on the radar of the North London outfit with the Guinean scoring 28 times in his side's impressive second placed finish in the Bundesliga.

In regard to those departing this summer, it seems almost inevitable that Joe Rodon will make a permanent move to Leeds United despite their Championship status. It has also been reported that Giovani Lo Celso will push for a move away from Spurs this summer despite talks over a new deal taking place.

Emerson Royal set to be next Spurs star out of the door

Reports out of Turkey via Sports Witness have suggested that Emerson Royal is a target for Galatasaray this summer. The outlet has stated that manager Okan Buruk has requested a new right-back and the Brazilian is a "surprise name" for the club's attempts to fill this void.

The 25-year-old has long been linked with a move away from North London with both Bayern Munich and AC Milan appearing interested in securing his services. Whilst the price tag cited for the defender is around £25.5million, the expected offer from the current Turkish Champions is in the region of just £8.5million.

This £17million difference in price will test Levy's negotiating skills, especially if he is keen to get the outgoings sorted quickly so they can move on with other plans. With Emerson commanding a wage of £40,000 per week, getting this figure off the books early into the window could be a wise move from the higher ups at Spurs.

During his time in England, he has struggled for consistent minutes with the traditional right-back often deployed in both the centre and left side of defence. Pedro Porro's excellent displays in Emerson's natural position saw the Brazilian benched for much of last season, only making 22 appearances in the league.

With the former Barcelona man's departure a near certainty this summer, agreeing a deal early would allow Levy to turn his attention to more important targets even if it means accepting a cut-price deal.