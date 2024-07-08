Whilst established stars will always be the priority for Tottenham Hotspur as they look to break into the Premier League's top four, it appears that the club are also eager to bring in young talents with high ceilings.

Levy looks towards the next generation of Spurs stars

The recent arrival of Archie Gray has encapsulated Daniel Levy's emphasis upon signing young players. The 18-year-old joined Spurs from Leeds United in a deal worth between £25million and £30million with Joe Rodon going the other way as a part of the transfer.

Gray is just one of many young talents to have made the move to N17 in recent windows. Lucas Bergvall agreed a deal to join the North London outfit back in February 2024 with the Swedish teenager choosing Spurs over European giants Barcelona.

Spurs' search for the next generation of stars doesn't stop there with, Ange Postecoglou's side also in the market for England under 21s star Jaden Philogene. The current Hull City ace has interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town after making it clear that he wants to play in the Premier League.

With Levy clearly not afraid of shopping in the second tier, Spurs are now said to be interested in another teenage star making his name in the division.

Spurs interested in another Championship talent

As first reported by Give Me Sport, journalist Alan Nixon is claiming that Tottenham are interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham this summer.

The report states that Spurs have identified Bellingham as their primary target as they look to reinforce their midfield during the transfer window. It is claimed that Postecoglu is a personal admirer of the teenager, hence the club's eagerness to pursue a deal this summer.

Whilst Spurs will no doubt prove an attractive option for Bellingham, they will face competition for his signature from numerous sides across the top flight. Nixon reports that Brentford, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all queueing up for the player.

Bellingham's current club Sunderland are said to be demanding a fee in excess of £20 million for the England youth international, a figure that Spurs should have no issue matching as they continue to enjoy the spoils of Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich last summer.

The 18-year-old featured in all but one of the Black Cats' league games last season, contributing seven goals and one assist in the process. Despite his young age, Bellingham has quickly established himself as one of his club's prize assets with former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray waxing lyrical about the player back in 2023: “He’s an absolute diamond.

“He just loves football and wants to get better. He tests the coaches every day. He’s got a real growth mindset. At 17, it’s unbelievable. Where he can be in five years’ time, I’m not sure, but I’m really pleased with him. His greatest asset is that he wants to learn.”

With the arrival of Gray suggesting that Levy and Co are not shy about spending big on teenage talents from the Championship, there is every chance that Bellingham could soon be lining up alongside his fellow 18-year-old in the heart of Spurs' midfield.