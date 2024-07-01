After last season saw Tottenham Hotspur rely heavily on Son Heung-min for goals, the club have now made contact to bring in a highly-rated attacker this summer.

Ange wants attacking signings this summer

Whilst the arrival of Ange Postecoglou looks to have brought fresh life to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it is clear that the club need to bring in new signings this summer to support his style of play.

Most important to this will be the arrival of more attacking players to reduce Spurs' reliance on their star men. Throughout last season's Premier League campaign only two of the Lilywhites' squad scored more than ten goals with the aforementioned Son's 17 joined by Richarlion's 11.

In an attempt to rectify this issue Spurs have entered the market for a number of fresh faces. Recent reports are suggesting that Spurs are in the front row to sign Icelandic talisman Albert Gudmundsson. The Genoa striker has long been linked with a move to N17 with a fee in the region of £30 million cited.

Whilst one eye at Spurs looks for a striker, the club are also entering the market for a new wide player as they take initial steps to sign a Champions League winner.

Spurs make move for Real Madrid man

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Spanish press are claiming that Spurs have made an initial approach to sign Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz.

The 24-year-old is set to face fierce competition in the Los Blancos attack with the impending arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick likely to force Diaz out of Carlo Ancelotti's side. With this in mind, it appears that Madrid outfit are looking to let the Morocco international leave during the summer window.

Sport Witness goes on to state that both Spurs and Roma have made offers for Diaz but they’ve been turned down by the Spanish champions. The report claims that the deal could be for a temporary loan with Ancelotti reportedly not eager to lose the player premanently this summer.

Diaz's current deal at the Bernebau runs until the summer of 2027 with the winger pocketing a reported £119,000 weekly wage as per capology. With the attacker tied down in Madrid for the foreseeable future, it is unlikely that he will be desperate for a permanent move away during this window.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a succesful season during his most recent campaign with Madrid, contributing 12 goals and 9 assists as Los Blancos sweeped up both domestic and continental trophies.

Diaz caught the eye of the wider footballing world during this season's Champions League. Whilst Real Madird went on to win the competition, the Morroccan's personal highlight came in the round of sixteen when the winger scored the only in his side's first leg win over RB Leipzig.

Speaking on Diaz's goal, Owen Hargreaves sang Diaz's praises, with the two-time Champions League winner telling TNT Sports: "It was Messi-esque. Because of the way he can dribble and his low centre of gravity, it was just breathtaking. One of the best goals you’ll see all season. The quality of this goal is really astonishing.”

With Postecoglou's love for attacking football well known there would be few better additions to his side than Diaz, even if it is only for a season.