Despite showing caution with his chequebook in recent windows, Daniel Levy finally looks set to spend big this summer and give Ange Postecoglou the players he needs to break into the top four of the Premier League.

Levy looks eager to back Ange this summer

The latest rumours out of N17 have linked Tottenham Hotspur with a slew of fresh faces. Conor Gallagher has of course enjoyed something of a will-they-won't-they saga with Spurs, as the midfielder looks set to depart Chelsea this summer.

Despite rumours cooling-off in recent weeks, the arrival of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at Stamford Bridge could be what finally brings the England star to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A midfielder is clearly high on Levy's list of priorities as Spurs are also leading the race for Leeds United star Archie Gray. The teenage sensation is set to depart Elland Road imminently owing to his club's continued financial worries.

With the higher ups at Spurs clearly not shy of splashing the cash this summer, the Lilywhites are now in the driver's seat for one of Europe's highest rated talents.

Spurs front of the queue for versatile forward

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press are claiming that Spurs are in the front row for Albert Gudmundsson. The Icelandic striker currently plies his trade at Genoa, however has long been linked with a move away from the club this summer, namely to Spurs.

The outlet claims that the Lilywhites are joined by Inter Milan in their pursuit of Gudmundsson, who scored 14 goals as his side finished 11th in Serie A last season.

Whilst continuing to play in Italy may prove the more appealing option for the 27-year-old, Sport Witness states that there are a number of hurdles in Inter's pursuit of Gudmundsson. The outlet claims that Genoa’s £30 million asking price is currently too high for Inter, meaning that they will have to sell players in order to fund the transfer, with Spurs waiting to pounce.

At 27 years of age some may feel that this is the peak of Gudmundsson's powers, however many have tipped the Icelandic striker, who can play several positions across the attack, to continue his upwards trajectory if he is to move this summer.

In fact, Gudmundsson's Genoa teammate, Kevin Strootman, backed the striker to make the same leap as Mohamed Salah did when he moved from Roma to Liverpool, telling the press: “I said that Salah didn’t always score goals at Roma, despite being clear on goal four or five times per game

“So others noted that if he did score every time he was clear, then he’d be at Real Madrid or Liverpool rather than Roma. And that’s where he ended up.

“If Gud can make the same leap, I think he can do well at a super top club. He must do it to become a world class player, because his quality is already beyond doubt. He is a serious professional and I am sure he’ll do even better over the next few years.”

The Nerazzurri's financial woes may play into Spurs' hands as they should have no issue matching the fee that Inter have so far struggled to cough up. With Europe's top strikers now fetching fees almost triple what Genoa are asking for, signing Gudmundsson could look something of a bargain in years to come if he can add quality depth in multiple forward roles.