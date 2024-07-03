With the appointment of Regis Le Bris finally ending Sunderland's search for a new manager, the club can now look to bring in the new players that they hope can take them back to the top six of the Championship next season.

Sunderland target new talents this summer

The latest news out of the Stadium of Light has focused on the club bringing young stars to the club. Former West Ham man Divin Mubama is one name linked with a move to Wearside after the 19-year-old left his boyhood club at the end of last month.

Sunderland are also said to be one of a host of second tier clubs attempting to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan this summer. Whilst the Black Cats will face stiff competition to secure the services of the 21-year-old, the club's record of developing young talent could be what tips the scales in their favour.

Whilst rumours of Sunderland signing new players will excite much of their fanbase, the news of Chris Rigg's new contract at the Stadium of Light could be the club's best business of the summer. The 17-year-old academy graduate has agreed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2027.

With young players clearly important to Sunderland's strategy this summer, the club are also in the market for established second tier talents.

Sunderland interested in former Sheffield United star

As first reported on the X account of reliable Sunderland journalist Michael Graham, the Black Cats hold a very serious interest in signing experienced free agent Oliver Norwood. The 33-year-old was released by Sheffield United upon the expiration of his contract and Sunderland are now poised to make a move for the midfielder.

Graham claims that the Black Cats will face stiff competition from fellow second tier outfits West Bromwich Albion and Watford to secure Norwood's services this summer.

Norwood featured 27 times in the Premier League last season as the Blades suffered relegation back down to the second tier. Whilst the 33-year-old struggled against some of the top flight's elite talents in the middle of the park there is no doubt that his 381 appearances in the Championship would be a huge asset to Sunderland next season.

Whilst Norwood has been something of a journeyman across English football throughout his career, the midfielder started out as a product of Man United's youth academy. Despite never breaking into the first team at Old Trafford, Norwood made 33 appearances for the Red Devils' under 21s and even earned the praise of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking to The Athletic back in 2020, former Man United reverses manager Warren Joyce recalled Sir Alex's admiration of Norwood telling the outlet: “The gaffer (Ferguson) really liked Norwood. He saw him as a good man, a genuinely good character. So, he came on to me and suggested I get in touch with Scunthorpe."

Whilst a career at the Theatre of Dreams never quite materialised, Norwood has gone on to become a proven performer at Championship level and could be a vital part of a Sunderland side that will no doubt be looking to make the playoffs next season.