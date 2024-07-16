With Regis Le Bris now at the helm of Sunderland, the Black Cats are looking to provide their new manager with attacking reinforcements this summer.

Black Cats set to sign new players for Le Bris

With a new manager finally in the dugout, the big news out of the Stadium of Light now surrounds some of the names that could be making a move to the Wearside outfit this summer.

A recent report has linked Sunderland with a move for Burnely's Scott Twine, who spent last season on loan with Championship sides Hull City and Bristol City. Despite the previous interest from the Black Cats, it is claimed that no side has matched Burnley's valuation of the player.

Another name doing the rounds in Sunderland circles is that of free agent Oliver Norwood who left Sheffield United upon the expiration of his contract last month. The former Manchester United academy product has been linked with a move to Wearside ever since it became clear that he would not be renewing his terms at Bramall Lane.

If a deal for Norwood is to get over the line he would be joining Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne who joined the Black Cats in a free transfer from Preston North End earlier this month. With the Black Cats' rumour mill showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, Sunderland are now reported to have made a bid for a new striker.

Sunderland submit first bid for new striker

As relayed by Sport Witness, the French press are claiming that Sunderland have made a move for SM Caen striker Alexandre Mendy. The outlet states that the Wearside outfit have made a first bid for the Guinea-Bissau forward as the Black Cats' new boss eyes attacking reinforcements this summer.

The 30-year-old has been left out of Caen's team for a recent friendly as well as their squad for their pre-season camp in Switzerland. This seems to suggest that the French outfit are resigned to the fact that Mendy will be leaving this summer, opening the door for Sunderland to strike a deal.

Despite potentially being shown the door at his current club, Mendy enjoyed a very successful campaign last season. The 30-year-old found the back of the net on 23 occasions last term, finishing as the top scorer in the French second division.

If the Black Cats are in the market for a more physical brand of striker during the transfer window, then they should look no further than Mendy. Standing at a little over 6 feet tall, the forward ranked in the 82nd percentile for aerial duels won last term, winning over four per ninety.

Despite Sunderland's clear interest in agreeing on a deal, the report by Sport Witness states that there is also interest from Saudi Arabia who could be able to better the Black Cats' offer in the salary department. Perhaps it could be Le Bris' links to the French game that helps his new side get this transfer over the line, making this one to watch.