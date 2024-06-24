Whilst there are a number of reasons as to why Manchester United's season fell flat in 2023/24, much of the blame can be attributed to the team's lacklustre displays in front of goal, something that the club are eager to change this summer.

Red Devils want to bolster attack this summer

Whilst an FA Cup win went some way to softening the blow, much of the Old Trafford faithful will have come away from last season bitterly disappointed with their side's performances.

Most prevalent to the Red Devils' woes was their failure to find the back of the net. United scored 57 league goals last season, leaving them on negative goal difference for the first time in their Premier League history. The goal tally put up by United also paled in comparison to the league's top six, only adding to their poor season.

Premier League stats 2023/24 Goals scored Goals conceded Goal difference Manchester United 57 58 -1 Manchester City 96 34 +62 Arsenal 91 29 +62 Liverpool 86 41 +45 Aston Villa 76 61 +15 Tottenham 74 61 +13 Chelsea 77 63 +14

In order to rectify their issues in attack, the Red Devils have lined up deals for a number of highly rated attackers. Joshua Zirkzee appears to be at the top of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's wishlist with the Bologna striker scoring eleven goals in the league last season. United have also been keeping an eye on Stade Rennais and France under-23 international Desire Doue, who has impressed at just 19 years of age.

With an attacking talent clearly the number one target for the higher ups at Old Trafford it appears that Erik ten Hag has made it clear who he wants the club to sign.

Ten Hag wants Man Utd to target Argentine forward

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press have claimed that United have identified AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala as a target for the summer window. The outlet states that the Red Devils could tempt the 30-year-old to Manchester after ten Hag made a "specific request" for his side to sign the forward this summer.

Dybala currently has a release clause of around £10million inserted into a current contract which wouldn't be an issue for a club of United's stature. The only stumbling block in the deal could be the Argentine's wage reuqests, which reportedly sit at a little over £100,000 per week.

Despite the wage packet he would be commanding, Dybala would be a strong addition to the Red Devils' attack. The 30-year-old won the World Cup with Argentina back in 2022 and had 52 goal contributions in 77 games during his most recent spell with Roma.

It was his performances for the Rome outfit that caught the eye of former Roma and United boss Jose Mourinho, who sang Dybala's praises back in January: "Dybala is a truly special player, who in recent years has played in teams with lots of other special players. We don’t have another with his characteristics."

With improvements in attack an important part of Ratcliffe's transfer strategy this summer, bringing in a player of Dybala's quality would be a strong move from the Red Devils.