With Tottenham Hotspur set to lose a number of senior players this summer, it appears that Daniel Levy and Co are working hard to find younger prospects to replace them.

Spurs set for squad revamp this summer

The underlying theme of Spurs' summer so far has been the selling off of ageing players to fund younger replacements. The most recent news out of N17 has seen Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave Spurs to join French outfit Marseille. Arriving on an initial loan deal, the Ligue 1 side have an obligation to sign the Danish midfielder permanently in the future for a fee believed to be about £17million.

With fellow Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur also attracting interest from abroad this summer, it appears that Ange Postecoglou already has two capable players waiting in the wings. The early passages of the transfer window saw two teenager midfielders arrive in N17 in the form of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray.

Whilst the former signed for Spurs back in February, the 18-year-old only made the move from his native Sweden at the start of this month. In the case of Gray, it was a fee believed to be north of £30 million that saw the teenager leave his boyhood club Leeds United to start a new chapter with Spurs.

The next name slated to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is Emerson Royal, with the Brazilian's move to AC Milan moving closer to completion. As has been the case with Spurs' midfield, it now appears that Levy is eyeing up a young talent to replace the outgoing right back.

Spurs could sign star for a bargain price

As reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press are claiming that Spurs are interested in a deal for Fiorentina defender Michael Kayode. The outlet also reports that Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also expressed a desire to sign the 20-year-old, suggesting a real battle for his signature.

It is reported that Villa offered a little over £12.5 million for the defender back in June but this was rebuffed by Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade. It was stated at the time that the Serie A outfit were holding out for a figure in the region of £25 million, but this most recent development suggests that Fiorentina have told Spurs they'd sell for just £17 million, a deduction of over 30 per cent.

If Spurs are to get a deal for Kayode over the line they would be getting a highly rated young talent for a cut-rate price. Last season saw the 20-year-old make 37 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions, contributing one goal and four assists in the process.

Whilst Kayode is a right back by trade, the player has deputised as both a left and right midfielder at times, showing not only his attacking qualities but his ability to be a versatile asset to Postecoglou's side.

With the report making clear Fiorentina's need to sell this summer and the Italian club currently on a pre-season tour of England, now could be the perfect opportunity for Levy to act fast and hijack a deal for Kayode from Spurs' rivals.