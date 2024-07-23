With Tottenham Hotspur set to use the summer transfer window to sign the next generation of stars in N17, the Premier League club have made an approach for a sought-after teenage talent.

Levy looks towards the future with new transfers

Whilst the arrival of big-name stars will no doubt dominate the headlines this summer, Spurs deserve plaudits for their clever business during the early passages of the transfer window.

One of the north London outfit's early moves saw them secure the signing of Archie Gray from Leeds United. The 18-year-old arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium off the back of a breakout campaign that saw him pick up the Championship's Young Player of the Season award.

It is likely that Gray could be striking up a midfield partnership with fellow teenager Lucas Bergvall. The 18-year-old was signed from Swedish side Djurgarden back in February and joined Spurs officially at the start of this month.

Spurs' search for young talents has also seen them enter negotiations for Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey. At 23 years of age, the Englishman is slightly older than Levy's previous signings, though Ramsey is still a player with a bright future ahead of him.

With Tottenham's pursuit of high-potential players showing little signs of slowing down, Spurs have now made an approach for a youth international from Serie A.

Spurs set to race for 19-year-old talent

As relayed by Sport Witness, the Italian press are claiming that Spurs are one of the numerous clubs in the picture to sign Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu this summer. The outlet states that the left-back is a target for Ange Postecoglou's side as well as their London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

The report goes on to claim that Serie A side Napoli were the first team to submit an official bid for Dorgu, though the figure in question fell well short of Lecce's €30million (£25million) estimation of the player.

Spurs are said to have now made an approach for the 19-year-old, but will likely need to match the asking price of Dorgu's current team to get the deal over the line.

Dorgu made 34 appearances in all competitions for Lecce last season, contributing two goals and one assist in the process. The teenager's domestic exploits saw him gain his first call-ups to Denmark's Under-23 side, earning five caps throughout the course of the previous campaign. Senior Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand labelled him as "very, very exciting" last season.

With Ben Davies' contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, it could be wise for Spurs to bring in a new left-back this summer to provide support for Destiny Udogie in the future.

With reports also stating that Lecce are waiting for a bid from Chelsea for Dorgu, Spurs may need to move quickly to secure the Dane's services this summer. With Levy's efforts to sign young talents clear, it could be in Dorgu's best interests to move to N17 before the window closes.