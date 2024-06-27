After a disappointing seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season, Newcastle United could now sacrifice one of their top stars in order to bring new players through the door at St James' Park.

Magpies eye up defensive reinforcements this summer

After struggling to settle on a nailed on back four last season, Eddie Howe appears to be in the market for players to reinforce his backline. One defender has already made the move to Tyneside with free agent Lloyd Kelly set to join the club at the start of July after leaving Bournemouth at the end of his contract.

With one already through the door, the latest rumours out of St James' Park have linked Newcastle with a number of further defensive signings. AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori is one name linked with a move to the Magpies with the English defender potentially available for £42million this summer.

Another defender on PIF's shopping list is Juventus' Federico Gatti. The 26-year-old central defender is linked with a £25 million move away from the Turin outfit and Newcastle are reported to be ready to launch a formal bid for the player.

With fresh faces in defence clearly high on Newcastle's list of priorities, the club could now use the transfer window to sell one of their most reliable players in this area of the pitch.

European club target Toon star

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Turkish press are claiming that Trabzonspor are interested in signing Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar. The Swiss centre back has just one year left on his current deal at St James' Park meaning that he is likely to be moved on this summer.

The report goes on to state that Schar is now Trabzonspor's top target in their search for a new central defender after the 2022 Süper Lig winners failed to convince Marseille’s Samuel Gigot to join, and they have already reached out to the Magpies star.

Current Toon boss Howe spoke on Schar's unique abilities back in March, telling the press: “There won’t be many centre-halves like Fabby (Schar). He is a total one-off, he is a very good defender when he is absolutely concentrated and really well-trained.

"He is as good a defender as I’ve seen. But he would probably tell you that his biggest strengths are on the ball, and he can see things and execute things that I don’t see many other centre-halves capable of doing. That’s why he’s so important to us."

Schar made 36 league appearances for the Magpies last season, scoring four goals in the process. The 32-year-old's goal scoring prowess is well known with the player synonymous with well struck efforts that end up rippling the back of the net.

As he is currently away representing Switzerland at Euro 2024, Sport Witness states that any negotiations will not take place until the tournament has concluded.

With Newcastle eyeing up moves for a number of high profile defenders, shifting Schar's £45,000 per week wages off the books could be what allows the Magpies to go after some of their top targets.