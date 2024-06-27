After a 15th placed finish in the Championship last season, Watford are now looking to bring in fresh faces in order to aid their surge up the table in the next campaign.

Watford want to build around Cleverley

After Valerien Ismael was relieved of his duties back in March, Watford took a chance on former player Tom Cleverley to act as the club's interim manager. Whilst this role was the 34-year-old's first in senior management, Cleverley immediately hit the ground running, picking up significant points against the likes of Leeds United and Ipswich Town as the Hornets finished comfortably mid-table.

Given the permanent role at the end of April, Watford are now set to use the summer transfer window to build a squad in the image of their new manager

The Hornets' recent retained list saw a number of players shown the door at Vicarage Road in order to make room for new signings.

Watford cut ties with three first team players at the end of the season, including Jake Livermore who called time on his spell with the Hornets after one season with the club. Livermore was joined by goalkeeper Ben Hamer and 28-year-old forward Ashley Fletcher on the list of names set to exit the club.

With outgoings out of the way, the Hornets can now look towards new signings as Watford make contact to sign a defender from a Champions League club.

Hornets make request to sign Milan man

As first reported by Sport Witness, Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Watford are making an approach for AC Milan full back Fodé Ballo-Toure. The Hornets are reportedly interested in bringing the 27-year-old to Vicarage Road this summer and with just one year left on his current deal, it could be in Milan's best interest to cash in.

The Senegalese international has been something of a European journeyman in recent years enjoying spells in France, Italy and England. Ballo-Toure's time in England saw him spend last season on loan with Fulham, however the 27-year-old managed just 8 appearances for the Cottagers.

Fode Ballo-Toure stats per club Games played Goals scored Assists PSG B 36 1 0 LOSC Lille 47 0 2 AS Monaco 74 0 8 AC Milan 26 1 0 Fulham 8 0 0

Despite enduring something of a torrid spell at Craven Cottage, Ballo-Toure arrived at the club with high expectations. Upon agreeing to join the West London outfit, Fulham's Director of Football Operations Tony Khan spoke highly of the defender telling the club's website: “He's a talented left-back with great experience, and his arrival will strengthen the depth of the squad.

“We’re pleased that Fodé has joined Marco’s squad and is ready to compete for us in the Premier League."

With Ballo-Toure set to become a free agent next summer, AC Milan will likely view this summer as the last chance to cash in on the player. The Senegalese international currently commands a weekly wage of £32,500 per week as per capology, which the Rossoneri will likely want off the books.

This desire to let the player go alongside Watford's well-known history with the Italian league should play into the Hornets' hands as they could get their man for a bargain price.