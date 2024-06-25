After losing out in the Championship playoffs semi-finals last season, West Bromwich Albion are looking to improve their squad during the summer transfer window by providing Carlos Corberan with a new attacking talent.

Baggies targeting summer signings

The latest news out of The Hawthorns has suggested that West Brom are eager to bring in a number of new signings this summer. Moussa Diarra is the most recent name linked with a move to the West Midlands with the Baggies reportedly keen on adding the free-agent defender to their ranks this summer.

With reinforcements at the back clearly a priority for the Baggies, the club are now set to confirm the signing of IF Brommapojkarna defender Torbjorn Heggem. The 25-year-old is set for a medical with West Brom ahead of a permanent move to the Hawthorns.

Whilst defensive recruits are clearly high on West Brom's shopping list, the club are still eager to bring in fresh faces in attack with the club set to battle their rivals for a Championship proven free agent.

West Brom move for Wednesday want-away

As first reported by Birmingham World, West Bromwich Albion are expected to challenge Birmingham City to sign Josh Windass on a free transfer. The 30-year-old's current deal with Sheffield Wednesday is set to expire on the 30th June and with talks over a new deal stalling Windass now looks set to depart Hillsborough at the end of this month.

Whilst the two Midlands outfits are among the numerous Championship sides expressing an interest in the attacker, the report from Birmingham World states that the Baggies have now made contact with the player’s representatives to gauge his level of interest in a move to the Hawthorns.

Windass has endured something of a mixed spell with the Owls but ended last season as one of Danny Rohl's most important players. The attacker scored in all three of Wednesday's final league games as the South Yorkshire outfit defied the odds to stave off relegation.

The 30-year-old may be best remembered by the Baggies' faithful from Wednesday's victory against West Brom back in April in which Windass notched the winning goal as his side ran away 3-0 winners on the day.

Rohl has been outspoken on Windass' performances this season with the Owls' boss taking the time to praise the attacker's development, telling the press:

"For Josh the last weeks were not easy, a big injury and (fitness problems) again and again."

"But I said to him he also has to take responsibility. If you want to be a good player and a strong leader on the pitch you have to show up. It makes no sense just to talk. He fought for every inch, he showed his quality."

With Coberan's side massively struggling for depth in attack, a player like Windass would be perfect for the Baggies. Able to play anywhere across the forward line including as a central striker, the 30-year-old would be a massive asset for West Brom next season.