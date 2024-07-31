With West Bromwich Albion braced for a number of high profile outgoings this summer, it appears that the Baggies are now set for some good news on the transfer front as they make a new offer for a player they've been interested in for some time.

Big names set for West Brom departures

The latest news out of the Hawthorns surrounds the futures of some of the Baggies' biggest names. One man nailed on to leave this summer is Okay Yokuşlu, who appears to be moving closer to a return to Turkey with Trabzonspor. The holding midfielder has been linked with a move back to his home country for the majority of the window with a deal for the 30-year-old now on the verge of completion.

Another player set to leave the West Midlands during the window is Brandon Thomas-Asante. The Ghanaian striker was the Baggies' top scorer over the last two seasons but is now touted for a move away from the club. Southampton had previously registered an interest in the player, however recent reports suggest that fellow Championship side Hull City is the most likely destination for the 25-year-old.

Whilst no West Brom fans will be happy to see key players leave, their exits will give the Baggies a much-needed windfall to spend on getting in replacements. With this in mind, it appears that Carlos Corberan's side have returned for a player that they had previously expressed an interest in.

Baggies back in for Isaac Price

As first reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri and later relayed by Sport Witness, West Brom have made a fresh offer for Standard Liege's Isaac Price. A report from last week claimed that the Baggies were in talks to sign the 20-year-old central midfielder for around €2million (£1.69million), with this update suggesting that the club have made a fresh official bid for the player.

The outlet states that personal terms have already been agreed with Price set to sign a five-year deal at the Hawthorns if a fee can be agreed upon. Whilst the report does not go as far as to divulge the value of this fresh offer, it is stated that there is optimism that the fee in question will satisfy the Belgian outfit.

If a deal for Price is to get over the line, the Baggies would be acquiring a player with some experience in English football. Despite spending last season plying his trade on the continent, the Northern Ireland international spent his youth career at Everton, making three appearances for the Toffees' senior side.

Speaking on Price's quality, former Everton boss Frank Lampard hailed the 20-year-old as "the best player on the pitch", after a friendly victory over Scottish giants Celtic back in 2022.

Whilst losing the likes of Thomas-Asante and Yokuşlu will be a tough pill for the Baggies faithful to swallow, bringing a player of Price's quality to West Brom could go some way towards softening the blow of the departing stars.