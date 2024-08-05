With West Bromwich Albion set to kick off their Championship campaign this weekend with a trip to QPR, the Baggies are in the market for a new midfielder to replace an outgoing star.

West Brom suffer a number of big name exits

Whilst outgoings were always expected at the Hawthorns this summer, the last seven days have seen a number of senior players call time on their West Brom careers. Okay Yokuslu was one of the first to depart with the Turkish midfielder returning to his home country in a move to Trabzonspor.

The 30-year-old was a pivotal part of Carlos Corberan's side last season, featuring 48 times in all competitions as West Brom lost out to eventual winners Southampton in the playoff semi-finals. The loss of Yokuslu will leave a massive hole at the base of the Baggies' midfield.

Joining his Turkish teammate in departing the Hawthorns was attacking talent Brandon Thomas-Asante. The Ghanaian forward had been West Brom's top scorer for the last two seasons but decided to move away from the club as he entered the final 12 months of his deal at the club.

Whilst Hull City long looked to be Thomas-Asante's chosen destination, Coventry City swooped in at the last minute to hijack the deal and keep the player in the Midlands. The 25-year-old has penned a four-year deal with his new club as he looks set to line up against the Baggies next season.

Despite things looking somewhat bleak going into the start of the season, there is some good news for the Hawthorns' faithful as West Brom appear linked to a number of new players. The most recent rumours have seen the club table a bid to sign Callum Styles from Barnsley.

With the higher ups at the Hawthorns facing a mammoth task to get West Brom's side ready to compete for the playoffs again, it appears that the Baggies are making moves to sign a new midfielder.

Baggies make offer for North Macedonian midfielder

As reported in the Swedish press and relayed by Sport Witness, West Brom are showing an interest in Djurgårdens IF midfielder Besard Sabovic. The outlet claims that the Baggies have even tabled an offer for the 26-year-old who is set to enter the final six months of his deal with the Allsvenskan side.

In spite of Djurgårdens' apparant reluctance to sell Sabovic this summer, it would be the club's last chance to fetch a fee for the player before he walks for free at the end of his contract. As the Swedish season kicked off back in April, Sabovic has already made 21 appearances for his side during this campaign, scoring five goals in the process, and his club are desperately trying to extend his deal.

With the departure of Yokuslu leaving a massive void in the Baggies' midfield, West Brom could take advantage of Sabovic's contract situation and bring in a replacement for the Turkish talent at what could be a bargain price if he does not pen an extended contract.