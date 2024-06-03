With West Ham United set for a fresh start under Julen Lopetegui, the higher ups at the London Stadium are intent on giving their new man a massive vote of confidence in the summer transfer window.

Hammers set for major rebuild this summer

This summer was never going to be a quiet one in East London with the arrival of Lopetegui signalling the start of a new era for the Hammers. David Sullivan appears eager to back his new coach in the transfer market with a number of names linked with a move to the London Stadium.

Recent reports have seen West Ham linked with a move for wingers Marcus Edwards and Wilfred Zaha. A new striker is also on the club's wishlist with Nottingham Forest and Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi attracting interest from the Hammers.

Whilst Premier League proven players have been among the Hammers' targets, West Ham have also looked to more exotic locations for their next star players. 19-year-old Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova has been one name linked with a move as well as a rumoured £30million deal for fellow Brazilian Luis Guilherme.

With Sullivan anything but afraid of opening his chequebook this summer, it appears that the Hammers are making another move to sign a highly rated attacker.

West Ham plan meeting to sign Portuguese ace

As first reported on the X account of Portuguese journalist Sebastião Sousa Pinto, West Ham are eyeing a move for Vitoria Guimaraes star Jota Silva. Whilst no formal offer has been made between the two clubs, Pinto states that a meeting has been planned between officials from both sides aiming to discuss a deal.

With a release clause of around £17million, the Hammers would be getting something of a steal for a 24-year-old attacker with proven quality at the highest level. Silva's stats for last season saw him contribute 15 goals and 7 assists as his side finished fifth in the Liga Portugal.

During the course of last season Silva was deployed in numerous positions across the Vitoria forward line. Whilst the majority of his appearances came from the right wing, the two-time Portuguese international also featured off the left as well as at centre forward, and even deeper in a number ten role.

Jota Silva Stats Last 365 Days Total Per 90 Rank vs Wingers in Comparable Leagues Non-penalty goals 0.36 87th percentile Shots 3.08 89th percentile Touches 5.60 91st percentile Clearances 0.91 83rd percentile Aerials won 1.85 97th percentile

From the stats shown above it is clear that Silva is a dynamic force on the attacking front. Despite standing at a little over 5 foot 8 the forward can hold his own in the air, even against much taller defenders.

With much of the Hammers' previous campaign characterised by injuries to key players, having a goalscorer who can play anywhere across the forward line would be a vital asset to Lopetegui's new look West Ham.