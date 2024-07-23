With the Julen Lopetegui era at West Ham United beginning this summer, the Hammers' new boss is set to race a fellow Premier League side to sign a new defender.

Hammers make moves for new defensive players

One of Lopetegui's first pieces of business as West Ham boss saw him reunite with Max Kilman. The Spaniard had made Kilman captain during his time with Wolverhampton Wanderers and a £40million deal saw the central defender make the move to the London Stadium this summer.

Clearly not content with the arrival of Kilman, the Hammers remain linked with a number of other defensive players. Recent rumours have linked the East London outfit with a move for former Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori who now plays his football in Italy with AC Milan.

Another name doing the rounds in West Ham circles is that of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The right-back is set to be shown the door at Manchester United this summer and the Hammers have been quick to enquire about a deal for the player. It is claimed that the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old meaning it could be a good opportunity for the Hammers to strike a deal.

With more defensive reinforcements high on the Hammers' list of priorities, it appears that the club are now interested in a highly-rated full-back from Europe.

West Ham explore deal for Bayern Munich defender

As first reported on the X account of Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, West Ham are interested in a deal for Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui. The report claims that the first "concrete talks" have taken place between the two parties with Manchester United also working on a deal for the Moroccan.

Plettenberg states that Mazraoui is at the top of the Hammers' list of targets for this summer and that a fee in the region of €15million to €20million (£12.5million to £16.8million) could be required to tempt the defender away from Bavaria.

With Mazraoui currently commanding a weekly wage of £130,000-a-week, it may be in Bayern's best interest to get the right back off their books so that they can fund new signings this summer.

Since arriving from Ajax in 2022, the 26-year-old has struggled for consistent minutes with Bayern, making just 19 Bundesliga appearances last season. Despite this, Mazraoui still stood out as a consistent defender with a useful attacking edge.

Noussair Mazraoui Bundesliga stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs fullbacks in comparable competitions Assists 0.23 85th percentile Pass completion % 88.3% 97th percentile Progressive passes 7.74 98th percentile Interceptions 1.50 91st percentile Aerials won 1.43 83rd percentile

With Ben Johnson already departing the club at the expiration of his contract, the Hammers could be looking a little light on right backs going into next season. Additionally, current starter Vladimir Coufal is attracting interest from abroad meaning that Lopetegui could soon be left without a senior player in this position.

Regardless of their need to replace outgoing right-backs, Mazraoui could be an excellent addition to West Ham's side going into next season.