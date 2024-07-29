With Julen Lopetegui now at the helm of West Ham United, the Hammers are eyeing up a number of new players to add to the Spaniard's squad.

West Ham want fresh faces this summer

The latest rumours out of the London Stadium have seen West Ham pursue deals for a number of new attacking talents. The most recent story has centred around Arsenal duo Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson, who the Hammers are interested in signing.

Last week saw a story emerge suggesting that Nketiah was on West Ham's shortlist for a new striker this summer. The Arsenal forward had failed to break into the first team at the Emirates with his sale likely necessary to raise funds for other targets in this area of the pitch.

Whilst the Nketiah news does not stretch beyond this intital interest, a report from late last week suggested that West Ham had tabled a £15 million bid for Nelson. The 24-year-old looks set to be shown the door at the Emirates after struggling to cement a place in Mikel Arteta's side. With Leicester City also interested in a deal for the winger, the Hammers may have to move quickly to get the deal over the line.

With the Irons clearly not afraid to compete with other clubs to get their deals done, Lopetegui's side are now ready to go toe-to-toe with a European giant.

Hammers make big offer for Monaco man

As first reported by French outlet L'Equipe and later relayed by BBC Sport, West Ham have made a bid for AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana. The report claims that the Hammers are battling with Italian giants AC Milan for the Frenchman's signature with West Ham's offer absolutely dwarfing that of the Rossoneri.

L'Equipe states that AC Milan have offered just €17 million (£15m) for the 25-year-old with West Ham's bid of €35 million (£30m) more than doubling the figure put up by the Rossoneri. Whilst the Hammers have blown the Italian side out of the water when it comes to the amount of money offered, a potential stumbling block may come in the form of Fofana's wishes.

It is claimed that Milan have already reached a contractural agreement with the French midfielder, however Monaco will not sell the player for less than the fee offered by West Ham. With the Hammers already matching Monaco's valuation of Fofana, it could allow them to hijack a deal for Fofana from underneath the nose of the Italian side.

If West Ham are to get a deal for Fofana over the line, they would be signing a player with no shortage of talent. Speaking on the 25-year-old's abilities, former Monaco midfielder and Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas spoke very highly of the player: "But he's a very dynamic and strong player, good on the ball, a modern type of player, aggressive, can jump, he's box to box. I really like Fofana and I think he fits very well with the Premier League style."

With Fofana already tipped for success in the English topflight, it could be West Ham's aggressive approach to bidding that brings the Frenchman to the Premier League this summer.