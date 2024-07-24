After relying heavily on the goals of Jarrod Bowen last season, West Ham United look ready to give the winger some support in the form of new forward players.

Hammers hunt for new attacking talents

Whilst the early passages of the summer saw Julen Lopetegui's side secure defensive reinforcements in the form of Max Kilman and Wes Foderingham, the Hammers have now turned their attention to the opposite end of the pitch as they eye moves to bolster their attacking firepower.

Alongside a completed deal for Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme, the name most recently touted for a move to the London Stadium is that of Eddie Nketiah. After struggling for regular game time at Arsenal, the English striker is set to be shown the door at the Emirates as his side look to raise funds to bring in fresh faces. A recent report by Football Insider suggested that Arsenal were looking for a fee between £25-30m for the 25-year-old.

Another Arsenal attacker on the Hammers' radar is Reiss Nelson. Like Nketiah, the winger has struggled to establish himself in Mikel Arteta's side and is now on the lookout for a new home this summer. News from last week claimed that Nelson had said yes to a move to East London with the promise of regular first-team football convincing the winger to depart the Emirates.

With West Ham still on the lookout for players to support their attack next season, the Hammers have now made a move for a striker with no shortage of European pedigree.

As relayed by Sport Witness, the Italian press are claiming that West Ham United have moved into the picture to sign Arkadiusz Milik. The outlet states that the Hammers have made contact and asked for information about the Polish international in recent days with the striker reportedly not in Juventus boss Thiago Motta's plans for next season.

The report claims that the Hammers are joined by Everton and Brentford in their pursuit of the 30-year-old with Juventus reportedly asking for a fee in the region of £5million to lure the striker away from Turin. On top of the fee paid to the Serie A side, whoever lands Milik would likely have to match his current weekly wage which stands at a reported £72,500 per week.

Over the course of last season, Milik made 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals in the process. Whilst his tally in the league was not all that impressive, the striker scored four goals in four games in the Italian Cup as Juventus went on to lift the trophy.

The Polish international's most impressive display of the season came in Juventus' quarter-final tie against Frosinone in which the striker scored a hat-trick to send his side into the penultimate stage of the competition.

If West Ham are to get a deal for Milik over the line this summer, they would no doubt be getting a more than adequate option up front who could offer some much-needed support to the Hammers' existing stars.