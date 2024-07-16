Whilst new West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui will likely want to make improvements in every area of the pitch, it appears clear that the Hammers' top priority is to find new stars to bolster their backline.

Hammers eye defensive reinforcements during transfer window

The East London outfit have already managed to get one defender through the door with Max Kilman joining the club in a £40million move from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. The English centre-back is joined by experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham who joined on a free transfer earlier this month.

Whilst the Hammers have already enjoyed some success in the transfer market, they will have to continue their pursuit of new defenders following Ben Johnson's departure from the club after failing to agree on a new contract at the London Stadium. The right-back has gone on to join Premier League new boys Ipswich Town, leaving the Hammers with a void to fill in this area of the pitch.

West Ham's other player in this position Vladimir Coufal is also attracting interest with Turkish champions Galatasaray reportedly eager to sign the Czech defender.

With a new right back the likely next target for David Sullivan and co, it appears that West Ham have already started making enquiries about a highly-rated defender.

West Ham want Wan-Bissaka this summer

With a right back high on the Hammers' list of priorities this summer, Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke is now claiming that West Ham United have enquired about signing Man United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The outlet states that the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old during the transfer window with the defender's contract at Old Trafford set to expire next summer.

Wan-Bissaka first arrived at Man United in a £45million move from Crystal Palace back in 2019. Since then, the defender has gone on to make 190 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals for the club during that time.

During his tenure at Old Trafford, the 26-year-old has earned plaudits for his work on the defensive front, impressing as a tough tackling defender in a modern game that values full-backs with an attacking edge. Speaking on Wan-Bissaka's abilities, Sky Sports pundit and former Man United right back Gary Neville spoke on the player's approach to defending:

“It’s a bit of an old fashioned approach because nowadays full backs are expected to be wingers, score goals, set up goals, take free kicks and penalties. This is a little bit of a throwback. I don’t think we have to try and say he needs to be something different.

"He’s an outstanding defensive right back – he could potentially be part of a back three - he’s a better defender than some of the attacking full backs, work on that.”

With Wan-Bissaka currently commanding a weekly wage of £90,000 per capology, now might be the right time to cut their losses on the defender and cash in on him while they still can.