With the transfer window now in full swing, it is clear that the main priority for West Ham United is to give new boss Julen Lopetegui more firepower in attack.

Attacking reinforcements the priority for West Ham

While Jarrod Bowen topped the Hammers scoring charts with 16 goals, no other West Ham player found the back of the net on more than ten occasions in the Premier League last season. With usual striker Michail Antonio struggling with injury and backup option Danny Ings scoring just once, it is clear that the Hammers must look for a new centre-forward this summer.

West Ham Premier League stats 2023/24 Games played Goals scored Assists Jarrod Bowen 34 16 6 Mohammed Kudus 33 8 6 James Ward-Prowse 37 7 7 Tomas Soucek 37 7 2 Michail Antonio 26 6 2 Lucas Paqueta 31 4 6

In their search for a new number nine, West Ham have held a long-standing interest in Brentford talisman Ivan Toney, with the Hammers reportedly competing with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to land the England international. With 20 Premier League goals to his name in the 2022/23 season, there is no doubt that the 28-year-old would be an excellent addition to West Ham's side.

Joining Toney on the Hammers' shopping list is Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Lopetegui's side said to have already made an enquiry about the striker.

With a proven top-flight star the number-one target for West Ham this summer, the Hammers are now making a move for another striker that fits this criteria.

Hammers make a move for Nketiah

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah is on West Ham’s shortlist this summer, with the Hammers said to be readying a move for the striker.

Nketiah is set to be shown the door at the Emirates during the transfer window and it looks like Lopetegui is keen on bringing the player to the London Stadium. The outlet claims that Arsenal are looking for a fee between £25-30m as the Gunners want to use the windfall to fund new signings of their own.

Even though he has made 168 senior appearances for Arsenal, Nketiah has struggled to cement his position in the Gunners' starting eleven. Despite this, the 25-year-old has enjoyed some special moments during his time with the north London outfit, including a hat-trick in Arsenal's 5-0 win over Sheffield United back in October, which was branded as "top-level" by boss Mikel Arteta, who also labelled the striker "remarkable".

Throughout his time at the Emirates, Nketiah also caught the eye of an Arsenal legend, as Thierry Henry has sung the praises of the 25-year-old:

“I love this man because I know the journey [he’s had]. It’s not easy, it was never easy for him, but somehow he always delivers when people call upon him.”

With attacking reinforcements no doubt at the top of West Ham's list of priorities this summer, the Hammers could do a lot worse than a proven top-flight striker like Nketiah.