After the previous campaign saw them rely heavily upon the goals of Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United appear eager to bolster their attacking firepower with a new forward player.

West Ham target new attacking stars

Aside from the aforementioned Bowen's sixteen league goals last season, no West Ham player managed to find the back of the net on more than eight occasions last term.

West Ham top goalscorers Premier League 2023/24 Games played Goals Scored Assists Jarrod Bowen 34 16 6 Mohammed Kudus 33 8 6 James Ward-Prowse 37 7 7 Tomas Soucek 37 7 2 Michail Antonio 26 6 2 Lucas Paqueta 31 4 6

In regard to fresh faces in attack, the Hammers have already got one player through the door in the form of Luis Guilherme. The Brazilian winger arrives in East London in a £25.5million move from Palmeiras. Penning a five-year deal at the London Stadium, the 18-year-old could play a big part in Julen Lopetegui's side next season.

Not content with just the one new arrival, West Ham have also been linked with a number of different players who can bolster their attack. According to a report last week, the Hammers are one of the main sides showing interest in Vitoria Guimaraes winger Jota Silva.

Joining Silva on the Hammers' list of targets is Aston Villa's Jhon Duran. West Ham have already had one offer rejected for the Colombian with the player himself now pushing for the deal to get done. With Villa willing to part ways with the striker for £40 million, it appears that the club are now weighing up whether to match this valuation.

Hammers return for Brazilian attacker

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Brazilian press are claiming that West Ham are back in the mix to sign Corinthians’ Yuri Alberto. The outlet states that Lopetegui has made contact with the club, likely to find out about the player's situation ahead of the Hammers making their first "official offer" for the player.

Alberto may be a familiar name to some among the Hammers' faithful with the club previously attempting to bring the Brazilian to East London back in August 2023. The 23-year-old came as close as agreeing personal terms with the Hammers, however a failure to agree upon a price with Corinthians saw the Premier League outfit walk away from negotiations.

The Hammers may have better luck in agreeing a deal this summer with Corinthians reportedly resigned to the fact that Alberto will be departing the club during the window. It is claimed that Everton have taken a look at the striker whilst an unnamed Saudi Arabian club have offered around £17 million for Alberto.

Alberto's popularity this summer is to be expected with the striker finding the back of the net on seventeen occasions this season. With multiple clubs eyeing up a deal for the 23-year-old, it may be in the Hammers' best interest to use their previous negotiations to get the deal done quickly this summer.