With Julen Lopetegui's first summer in charge at the London Stadium now well underway, West Ham United's new boss appears to have his eye on a number of new attacking players.

Hammers hope to bring in attacking reinforcements

With forward players the priority for the Hammers this summer, the club have already got one new player over the line in the form of Luis Guilherme. The Brazilian winger arrived at the London Stadium in a £25million move from Palmeiras.

The Hammers are now looking to follow up the signing of Guilherme by bringing in a new centre forward. Recent rumours have seen West Ham linked with a move for Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin who could be sold this summer in order to satisfy the Toffees' ongoing financial struggles.

Another name in West Ham's sights is Eddie Nketiah who is said to be surplus to requirements at Arsenal this summer. The Hammers are said to be readying a move for the striker who could be available for as little as £25million during the transfer window.

With forward players high on the Hammers' shopping list, the club are now in talks to sign a sought-after talent from the Championship.

West Ham submit proposal for Leeds United star

As first reported on the X account of Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have submitted an initial proposal to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United. Romano claims that talks have taken place on the player's side, however, an agreement is still some way from being reached.

The Dutch winger is in demand this summer after contributing 19 goals and nine assists in the regular Championship season last time out. Whilst Leeds fell at the final hurdle in their quest for Premier League football last term, Summerville could soon be playing his football in England's top flight next season.

Recent rumours have seen Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa all linked with a move for the 22-year-old with the Hammers now throwing their hat in the ring to bring the player to East London. This race for Summerville's signature is to be expected after the winger's exploits in West Yorkshire saw him earn the Championship's Player of the Season award.

Summerville Championship stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs wingers in comparable leagues Non-penalty goals 0.39 88th percentile Assists 0.23 85th percentile Shot-creating actions 6.10 99th percentile Successful take-ons 2.52 91st percentile Progressive carries 5.04 93rd percentile Touches 6.59 97th percentile

Speaking on Summerville's displays in the second tier, Leeds boss Daniel Farke was quick to praise the player's performances telling the press:

"He is playing an outstanding season in terms of performances, end product and also his willingness to work for the team, to be there and deliver on a daily basis even in training, otherwise you can’t deliver consistency in this league.”

With a number of Premier League sides showing an interest in signing Summerville this summer, it could be a fight for the Hammers to get a deal over the line. Despite this, the Dutchman is no doubt a player who could be a quality addition to Lopetegui's side.