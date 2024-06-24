After steering Wolverhampton Wanderers to a respectable 14th placed finish last season, Gary O'Neil looks set to be rewarded with the Raul Jimenez successor that his side have long been crying out for.

O'Neil needs attacking reinforcements

Firmly at the top of Wolves' wishlist this summer will be an out and out number nine who can compliment the existing attacking talents in the squad.

Of Wolves' 50 league goals last season, 24 came from Matheus Cunha and Hwang-Hee Chan. Cunha spent much of the season playing as a centre forward despite being more comfortable behind the striker, and his South Korean teammate is a winger by trade.

Much of Wolves' woes in finding a striker comes from the failure of previous players signed to fill this void. Fabio Silva arrived for a club record £35million fee back in 2020 however scored just 5 times in 72 games for Wolves. The story is the same for once promising forward Patrick Cutrone who found the back of the net on just 3 occasions in 28 appearances for the Molineux outfit.

With Cutrone leaving permanently to Como 1907 last summer and Silva linked with a move away from Molineux during this window, it appears that Wolves have now found the man that could finally put an end to their struggles up front.

Wolves interested in move for Broja

As first reported on the X account of Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Wolves are one of a number of teams eyeing a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

Plettenberg states that Wolves are "concretely interested" in the Albanian talisman who had been linked with a move to Molineux earlier this month. Alongside Wolves, the journalist cites fellow Premier League side Everton and continental outfits AC Milan and VfB Stuttgart as other potential suitors.

Broja is currently under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2028, however it is clear that the 22-year-old is seen as surplus to requirements in West London and will be moved on this summer. The Albanian has struggled for minutes with his parent club, making just 38 appearances for Chelsea, many of which have been from off the bench.

Armando Broja stats per club Games played Goals Scored Chelsea 38 3 Vitesse 34 11 Southampton 38 9 Fulham 8 0

Whilst Broja's goalscoring stats don't make for fantastic reading, it is clear that the Albanian is a talented player that could thrive in the right environment. Despite his lack of senior game time, the 22-year-old is still highly regarded in West London with former Blues' boss Frank Lampard waxing lyrical about Broja back in 2022.

"He's a very good lad, very talented young boy. He's fast, strong, has a real eye for a goal. He's a very good young player, so I'm very aware of his strengths."

In many ways, Broja and Wolves are a match made in heaven. Broja is a talented striker that has struggled for game time and Wolves boast a strong squad that is crying out for a proper number nine. With this in mind, if Wolves are to get this transfer over line it would be a good deal for all parties.