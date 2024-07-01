After finishing comfortably mid-table in the Premier League last season, Wolverhampton Wanderers are now looking to sign the attacking players that could take Gary O'Neil's side to the next level.

O'Neil needs attacking reinforcements this summer

The latest news out of Molineux has linked Wolves with a number of moves for forward players. Recent rumours have seen Wolves reportedly reach an agreement to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo on loan. The attacker scored 13 goals and assisted a further three in all competitions last campaign.

Jack Clarke is another name linked with a move to the Midlands, with recent reports linking the £30 million rated Sunderland star with a move to Wolves this summer.

Joining the Sunderland winger on Wolves' wishlist is Tomas Suslov, who currently plays for Hellas Verona. The 22-year-old attacker featured 33 times for Verona last term, scoring three goals and registering five assists as his side finished midtable in Serie A.

With fresh faces in attack clearly the priority for Fosun and co this summer, Wolves are now linked with a move for an established former Premier League star.

Wolves hunting move for ex-Premier League star

As first reported by Birmingham Live, Wolves are keen on a move for Galatasaray's Wilfred Zaha. The outlet reports that Wolves are joined by Crystal Palace and West Ham in their pursuit of the Ivorian winger.

It is claimed that Galatasaray are willing to let the 31-year-old leave for a nominal fee this summer despite only bringing Zaha to Turkey a year prior. The reasoning behind this move is the winger's extortionate wage packet, which currently stands at a reported £118,00 a week, as per Capology.

Leading figures at Galatasaray have told Premier League clubs that Zaha will be available for a cut-price this summer as the Turkish champions look to get the Ivorian's wages off the books during the transfer window. The report from Birmingham Live even suggests that Galatasaray could buy Zaha out of his contract entirely, allowing him to leave on a free.

For much of the Molineux faithful, Zaha's potential arrival will be one that excites them. With 68 Premier League goals to his name across 9 seasons at Crystal Palace, the 31-year-old is well-equipped to make a large contribution to Gary O'Neil's squad.

Wilfred Zaha Crystal Palace Premier League stats Games Played Goals Assists 2022/23 27 7 2 2021/22 33 14 1 2020/21 30 11 2 2019/20 38 4 3 2018/19 34 10 5 2017/18 29 9 3 2016/17 35 7 9 2015/16 34 2 1 2014/15 31 4 2

It was his time with the Eagles that saw Zaha earn plaudits from across English football. Speaking back in 2019, Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the winger after his Liverpool side faced Palace, telling the press: "They are really good at counter attacks and set pieces, Wilfried Zaha is a world-class player and he gets into a one-on-one situation and we’re one down."

If Wolves are to get a deal for Zaha over the line this summer they could be getting a player with proven Premier League quality for what could be an absolute bargain.