With Wolverhampton Wanderers enjoying a successful maiden campaign under Gary O'Neil, it is clear that the club are eager to back their manager by giving him some much-needed reinforcements this summer.

Striker top of Wolves' shopping list

Despite being rarely shy to splash the cash on a number nine, it is clear that recent high-profile strikers to arrive at Molineux have failed to hit the ground running.

Despite spending a club record £35m fee to secure his services, Fabio Silva struggled in the Midlands and was eventually shipped off for a loan spell with Rangers. It was a similar story with the 2019 signing of Patrick Cutrone, with the £25m fee spent on the Italian forward yielding just two Premier League goals.

Wolves have had some success this season with the partnership of Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha yielding a combined 19 goals in the Premier League. However, it is still clear that the side is crying out for an out-and-out number nine.

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Wolves are now set to launch a bid to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. Sources have told the outlet that Crystal Palace and Brentford are also set to join Wolves in the race to secure the 24-year-old's services, giving the Midlands outfit competition for his signature.

It had previously been reported that Wolves expressed an interest in the striker, though this development sees O'Neil's men set to launch a formal bid in order to get their man. The Gunners have reportedly set a minimum price tag of £40m for Nketiah - something of a steal in the modern transfer market.

Sitting on the fringes of the Gunners' starting XI for most of his senior career, it is reported that Kai Havertz's return to form, as well as Arsenal's pursuit of Ivan Toney, is what has led to Nketiah pushing for a move away from north London.

Eddie Nketiah Premier League Stats Per Season Appearances Starts Goals 2023/24 24 10 5 2022/23 30 9 4 2021/22 21 8 5 2020/21 17 4 2 2019/20 13 7 2 2018/19 5 0 1 2017/18 3 0 0

Whilst Nketiah's stats for Arsenal don't make for great reading, it has long been common knowledge that the 24-year-old is a quality striker starved of genuine game time. Nketiah stands as the all-time top scorer for England's under-21 side, breaking a record held by Alan Shearer for decades.

August 2023 saw Nketiah earn his first call-up to the senior side, and Three Lions' manager Gareth Southgate was quick to heap praise on the forward, telling the press:

“With Eddie coming in, it is an area where we want to have a look at him. Young player with a lot of pedigree, really good finisher, and the record goalscorer in the Under-21s.”

Club manager Mikel Arteta has been similarly complimentary of the striker, commending his "remarkable" performances earlier in the season.

Nketiah continued his good form at the start of this season by scoring his first career hat-trick in the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United back in October. A glimpse into the quality possessed by the forward, it is clear that under the stewardship of a manager like O'Neil, Nketiah could finally fulfil his potential as a genuine Premier League star.