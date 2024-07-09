Whilst the transfer window is still in its early days, the big news out of Molineux centres around the first team players that look set to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers and the efforts already going on to replace them.

O'Neil set to lose players this summer

Max Kilman's £40million move to West Ham United has occupied many of the recent headlines in the West Midlands as Wolves will now enter next season without their captain. In an attempt to replace the outgoing Englishman, Wolves are already said to be making a move for Borussia Mönchengladbach's Nico Elvedi.

Recent reports have also suggested that current back-up keeper Daniel Bentley could be on his way out of Molineux with Arsenal interested in a move for the 30-year-old. Bentley could be joined in North London by Pedro Neto, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

With a number of Gary O'Neil's first choice stars attracting interest from the Premier League's top six, Wolves have already started work on finding replacements.

Wolves eye reinforcements between the sticks

As first reported by Give Me Sport, Wolves are weighing up a move for Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson. The outlet claims that O'Neil is eager to replace the outgoing Bentley and views the Black Cats' number one as the perfect option.

It is clear that the Wolves manager wants a strong back-up to Jose Sa and after Patterson's performances on Wearside last season, there is no doubt that he could fulfill this duty with ease.

Patterson appeared in all but one of Sunderland's league games last season as the 24-year-old stood out as a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing campaign. Despite his side finishing 16th in the Championship last time out, Patterson managed to keep the joint fourth most clean sheets in the division, showing that the Black Cats' struggles were not down to his actions.

The 24-year-old's performances on Wearside saw him earn significant praise from former Black Cats' boss Tony Mowbray who said of the player's future: "It's amazing to think of what he's going to be like when he's 30 and has still got six to eight years still to play when he's so young now and so good at what he does. He obviously has a big future."

Whilst Wolves will clearly be eager to pursue a deal for Patterson, it is likely that Sunderland will not make negotiations easy for the West Midlands outfit.

The report from Give Me Sport states that the Black Cats have slapped a £20million price tag on the goalkeeper. Additionally, Patterson's current contract will keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2028, meaning that there is no pressure on the club to sell this summer.

Whilst Bentley's move away from Molineux has yet to be confirmed by the club, Wolves will be eager to not be caught short this summer and agreeing an early deal for Patterson would be a wise move from O'Neil's side.