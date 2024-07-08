Following Max Kilman's departure from Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, Gary O'Neil's side are now on the lookout for a new player to fill the void in the centre of their defence.

Wolves keen for quick Kilman replacement

Following Kilman's £40 million move to fellow Premier League side West Ham United, the higher ups at Molineux will need to move fast to replace the 27-year-old in the heart of Wolves' backline. Kilman featured in all 38 of Wovles' league games last season as his side finished fourteenth in the league.

The English defender also captained his side in all but one Premier League outing last campaign, showing just how important he is to O'Neil's team. Whilst Kilman will be difficult to replace, the fee received for the player should go some way towards bringing in a suitable reinforcement in this area of the pitch.

Reports from last month suggested that Wolves had been in contact with the representatives of Feyenoord defender Thomas Beelen. It was claimed that a fee to the tune of £17 million would be needed to prise the defender away from Rotterdam this summer.

Whilst there are yet to be any concrete links to a new centre back, recent developments suggest that Wolves could return to a target that they previously made contact with.

Wolves eye Elvedi deal this summer

As reported by Sport Witness, the German media are claiming that Wolves will make an attempt to sign Nico Elvedi from Borussia Mönchengladbach this summer. The report suggests that the Swiss defender is on the Midlands outfit's agenda for the second straight summer, having allegedly even agreed contract details with the 27-year-old last year.

Wolves should have no issue getting the transfer over the line if they really want it, as the report claims that the Swiss central defender has a release clause of a little over £8.5 million inserted into his contract.

Elvedi featured 30 times in the Bundesliga last season and was called up to Switzerland's squad for Euro 2024. Whilst the defender failed to make an appearance during the tournament, the player is still held in high regard in his home nation.

Whilst nobody is expecting Elvedi to slip straight into Kilman's place at Molineux, there is still no doubt that the 27-year-old would be a great asset for O'Neil's side going into the next campaign.