Even after Liverpool welcomed four fresh faces in midfield to replace the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita, they're still missing an out-and-out defensive midfielder. As things stand, Alexis Mac Allister takes up the role previously held with great success by Fabinho when in his prime. The Argentine is naturally more of a creator, however, and has endured his struggles when asked to play deeper at Anfield as a result.

This is a problem that Jurgen Klopp could reportedly solve in the January transfer window though, which could see Liverpool turn into genuine Premier League title contenders once more, especially if they land one particular player.

Liverpool transfer news

FSG proved in the summer that when Liverpool need the players, they are willing to splash the cash. And the Reds have benefitted ever since Klopp received the reinforcements that he so desperately needed. The Merseyside club currently sit as high as third in the Premier League, two points adrift of Arsenal after earning a 1-1 draw against champions Manchester City. One more piece to Liverpool's midfield puzzle could yet make all the difference in the title race and reports suggest that the Reds are ready to invest in one target.

According to TuttoJuve, Liverpool are ready to invest £45m to sign Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice in the January transfer window. Those at Anfield are reportedly favourite for the midfielder's signature ahead of Inter Milan and Juventus. The Frenchman would be an alternative to Andre Trindade, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool to fill that number six role.

Though Andre has been at the centre of more recent rumours, Liverpool were reportedly interested in Thuram in the summer, but failed to make their move. Seemingly ready to invest now, Klopp could finally get his man when the winter window swings open.

"Powerful" Thuram could boost Liverpool's title chances

If Liverpool can land Thuram, then their title chances would undoubtedly receive an important boost. Not only would Klopp finally have his Fabinho replacement, but he'd also have the chance to play Mac Allister in his natural position, potentially getting the best out of the Argentine as a result. Thuram's stats certainly show that he's more suited to the role when compared to Klopp's current option.

Player Progressive Carries Pass Completion Rate Clearances Khephren Thuram 27 88.6% 12 Alexis Mac Allister 14 88% 7

Thuram's height, standing at 6 foot 4, would certainly help Liverpool too, who have missed Fabinho's stature in the middle of the park. The Frenchman has been at the centre of praise, including from former teammate Aaron Ramsey, who told GFFN: "I think he’s definitely got a big future ahead of him if he carries on the way he’s going at the minute. He’s very dangerous, very powerful, a very strong dribbler of the ball. Hopefully, he can keep progressing. He’s another player that can go all the way to the top I feel."

When the January transfer window opens, Thuram looks like one to keep an eye on with a number of clubs reportedly chasing his signature and Liverpool at the front of the queue.