Nottingham Forest have been named as one of the sides chasing a young talent out of Ligue 1 this summer, according to reports coming from his home nation of Brazil.

Forest need to strengthen

After only avoiding relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season, Nuno Espírito Santo's side will need to strengthen this summer.

Related Murillo successor: Forest to hijack move for another Brazilian sensation The Reds are looking to find a replacement should Murillo depart the City Ground.

They have been one of the most active sides in the transfer market since their promotion two years ago, but many of those deals haven't worked out and some have already moved on.

Though it will be a more low-key summer this time around, there is still expected to be movement from the Reds and to that end, they have been linked with a fresh target.

Forest keen on another Brazilian

Now, Forest have been credited with an interest in fullback Vanderson as they look to bolster their ranks amid Gonzalo Montiel's impending departure at the end of his loan spell.

The defender is valued at around 15m euros (£12m) by his current side, but Forest will have to move fast to firm up their interest in his services.

That is because Napoli are already formulating a bid for him, with Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte claiming that the Italian side are ready to offer 9m euros (£7.6m) to take him to the south of Italy. The Serie A outfit are on the hunt for a new fullback after Giovanni di Lorenzo reportedly told Antonio Conte he wanted to move to Juventus.

However, they will have to up their offer to land Vanderson as his replacement, with the report adding that the Monagasque's are holding out for 15m euros (£12m) to part ways with the defender.

It means that Forest still have a chance to swoop in and pay the asking price if they move fast. Still just 22-years-old, the Brazilian has drawn heavy praise from his then manager Philippe Clement back in 2022, who highlighted his desire to improve as one of his best attributes.

“Vanderson has been less consistent recently, but he is still a young player. He had an exceptional adaptation here [last season]. We have already spoken about that. He is also a player who is and continues to interest lots of big clubs. That can possibly do something to the mindset, not that he didn’t have his feet on the ground, but Vanderson is very ambitious and a huge perfectionist.” “Every day he wants to be better than the last. That can give him a lot of pressure, lots of stress with all of the ambition that he has. We need to manage that more for him. If I left him to it, he would train for 18 hours a day. He is like that. Sometimes we need physical and mental breaks and he is a young player that needs to manage that. He will do it, because he has such a positive frame of mind.”

Injuries restricted him to just 20 Ligue 1 appearances last time out, but he contributed three goals and an assist from right back, and has also been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks.

Vanderson's career at Monaco Appearances 84 Goals 6 Assists 9

He made his debut for the Brazilian national team 12 months ago, but has since lost his place, with Vanderson not among the squad for the upcoming Copa America.

The 22-year-old would join a growing Brazilian contingent at Forest, which includes Murillo and Danilo, while they are also thought to be chasing goalkeeper Carlos Miguel this summer.