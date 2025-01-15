Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's involvement will be a "crucial factor" in determining whether a top transfer target will choose to join the Gunners, and it is believed that talks over a transfer are advancing.

Arteta confirms Arsenal transfer plans as club "actively" chase signings

Gabriel Jesus' season-ending ACL injury, now confirmed by the club, has exacerbated the need for Arteta to bring in a new striker - with the Premier League title hopefuls also attentive to other January opportunities.

Arteta has always refused to rule out the prospect of Arsenal conducting business before deadline day on February 3, and the Spaniard is adamant that his side are "actively" looking at potential new additions.

"We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad," said Arteta on Arsenal's January plans.

"That’s been the same since day one. It would be naive not to do that because it is always an opportunity to evolve the team and improve the squad, especially with the circumstances. So yes, we are looking and we are trying and let's see what we are able to do.

"When you have to recruit a player, there are three parties and you have to agree to that. We have our limitations like any other club, so we can do what we can do. We plan our squad and we have our limits to do what we want to do, and that's it.

"So the fact that I love our players a lot doesn’t mean we’re doing nothing about improving - I am not that stubborn. We all want the same, so we use every opportunity to improve the squad daily, and when the market comes in and we can do that too, we’ll make sure that we have the best resources and the best capacities to compete in the manner we want."

In terms of a new striker, Arsenal are believed to be targeting Juventus star Dušan Vlahović, who's bagged 12 goals in all competitions so far this campaign and is out of contract in 2026.

In some fantastic news for Arteta, the club are also believed to be closing in on the signing of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi - but he won't be joining until the summer.

Arteta involved as Arsenal try to agree terms with Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Zubimendi for later in 2025, with both Thomas Partey and Jorginho looking set to leave for free as things stand after their contracts expire.

The Spain international and Sociedad mainstay would be a more-than adept replacement for either of the aforementioned midfielders, but while negotiations are moving forward quickly, Arsenal still need to agree terms with Zubimendi.

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update, claiming Arteta is personally involved in attempting to persuade Zubimendi to join Arsenal, and he will be a "crucial" factor.

The £50,000-per-week ace has made 210 total appearances for Sociedad, and it won't be an easy decision for him to depart his boyhood team, so there is still work to do for Arsenal and Arteta to get him over the line. In any case, club price won't be an issue, as Arsenal plan to trigger his £51 million exit clause.