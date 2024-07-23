With this transfer window looking to be yet another one clouded by financial uncertainty, Everton may be forced to sell some of their star players before they can bolster Sean Dyche's squad.

Toffees braced for further outgoings this summer

The story that has dominated the headlines on Merseyside in recent weeks has surrounded the future of Amadou Onana. The Belgian midfielder was long touted for a move away from Goodison Park with the 22-year-old's £50million move to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa finally confirmed at the start of this week.

Onana's exit from Goodison Park sees him follow his former teammate Lewis Dobbin who joined Villa at the end of June in a reported £10million transfer. The recent Everton exits are rounded off by the departure of Ben Godfrey who moved to Europa League winners Atalanta for another deal worth around £10million.

Despite a number of exits already taking place this summer, the Toffees could be set for further departures. The big question remaining surrounds whether Everton can keep hold of Jarrad Branthwaite during the window.

Manchester United have held a long-standing interest in the defender with news from earlier this month suggesting that the Red Devils had upped their bid to around £50million. Whilst this still falls short of the Toffees' valuation of the player, there is still time for United to return to the table and iron out a deal for Branthwaite.

With Everton anticipating further exits before the window closes, it now appears that the Toffees may be forced to sell an in-demand star before the August 30th deadline.

Everton may be forced into Calvert-Lewin sale

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Everton could be forced to consider offers for star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after a new 'twist'. This comes off the back of the Toffees' failed takeover by The Friedkin Group who pulled out of a deal to purchase the Merseyside outfit last week.

With Everton's finances thrown back into uncertainty, it is now claimed that the likes of Calvert-Lewin may have to be sold in order to stave off any further sanctions going into next season in what is a U-turn from those at Goodison Park.

Recent reports have linked West Ham and Newcastle with moves for the striker with both of these sides likely to ramp up their pursuits after being previously told that the 27-year-old was not for sale this summer.

Despite struggling with injuries in recent seasons, Calvert-Lewin has remained a fan favourite at Goodison Park and managed to score eight goals in all competitions last season. The most high-profile goal was the striker's effort in Everton's 2-0 victory over Liverpool in April.

Speaking after the game, Dyche was quick to praise his striker who he revealed had struggled with illness going into the game:

"I thought he was excellent, he's had a bit of illness. We're hopeful that has passed,he had it before the game, so I must commend him on that, His physical performance was outstanding, He's not quite over it but we hope it settles down a bit.”

With Everton's summer plans possibly thrown into disarray, the departure of Calvert-Lewin could be a necessary loss in order to get new signings through the door.