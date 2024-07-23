With their FFP worries now firmly behind them, Newcastle United are set to enter the transfer market this summer in pursuit of new players to bolster Eddie Howe's defensive unit.

Newcastle need defenders this summer

If the Magpies' early activity in the transfer market is anything to go off, the club are serious about solidifying their backline going into the next Premier League campaign.

The first name through the door at St James' Park was Llloyd Kelly who arrived on Tyneside in a free transfer after his contract with Bournemouth expired last month. Penning a five-year deal with the Toon, Kelly will be a versatile asset to Howe's side owing to his ability to play as either a central defender or a left back.

Newcastle have also agreed deals to bring two new goalkeepers to the club in the form of John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos. Whilst the former is unlikely to be starting many games for the Toon, the latter arrives from fellow top flight side Nottingham Forest and could provide competition to current number-one Nick Pope.

Despite already making a number of signings in this area of the pitch, the Magpies are still in the market for new defenders with AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori the name most commonly touted for a move to St James' Park. Reports late last month suggested that the Toon had been in contact with the Rossoneri about the former Chelsea man who could be available for around £40million this summer.

With Newcastle still eyeing moves for defensive stars, it now appears that the club have come back in for one of their former targets.

Newcastle return heavily for Malick Thiaw

As relayed by NUFC blog, Sky Sports Italy are claiming that Newcastle have returned heavily for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw. Reports from earlier this month stated that the Toon had made the first move to sign the 22-year-old during the transfer window. This new development suggests that the Magpies may have upped their interest in the player and it could be down to the man now at the helm of the club's transfer activities.

The report claims that the German is well-liked by Paul Mitchell who recently left AS Monaco to become the Toon's new Sporting Director and has approved a potential deal. Although AC Milan are yet to receive an official offer from Newcastle it is stated that the Magpies' new transfer chief has given his approval to bring the player to St James' Park.

With a figure between £25million and £35million reportedly needed to tempt Thiaw away from the San Siro, Mitchell's first big task in his new role may be to negotiate a good deal for the player.

After making 30 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan last season, there is no doubt that Thiaw is a player who could be able to adjust to life in the Premier League with relative ease and play a part in Howe's side next season, making this one to watch once more.