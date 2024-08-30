TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has shared an update on rumours of a potential surprise Arsenal bid to sign one Premier League striker before the deadline strikes tonight at 11pm this evening.

Arsenal linked with "last minute" move to sign forward

Having already confirmed deals for David Raya on a permanent from Brentford, Riccardo Calafiori in a move from Bologna and midfielder Mikel Merino for £32 million from Real Sociedad, it is believed Edu Gaspar and the Arsenal recruitment team may not be finished.

Fabrizio Romano is among the media sources to claim Arsenal are looking at "last-minute" opportunities to sign a new forward and one who can perhaps be an alternative to star winger Bukayo Saka out wide.

Their latest official signing in Merino has already excited both Edu and manager Mikel Arteta, who are under the impression that his arrival seriously strengthens Arsenal and heightens their chances of beating Man City to the Premier League title.

“We are so happy to have completed the transfer of Mikel Merino," said Edu to Arsenal's official website.

Mikel Merino's all-time stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions Appearances 247 Goals 27 Assists 30 Yellow cards 56 Red cards 2 Minutes played 19,449 via Transfermarkt

"This has been another great team effort from many people at the club to finalise the transfer of a player who attracted interest from a number of clubs over the summer.

“Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season. With Mikel’s arrival, he brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead. We welcome Mikel and his family to the club, and look forward to seeing him play in the Arsenal shirt.”

Following Merino's arrival, and their attempts to sign second-choice keeper Joan Garcia to replace the departed Aaron Ramsdale (BBC), a very surprising claim emerged from Spain this week about a possible pursuit of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Indeed, one report claimed Arsenal could table a "significant" offer for Nunez, who would cost over £73 million, but reporter Crook has quickly moved to pour cold water over this rumour.

Taking to X, via GiveMeSport, the talkSPORT correspondent claims news of a potential Arsenal bid to sign Nunez before the deadline is "wide of the mark" - which will hardly come as surprising for supporters.

"Also told Darwin Nunez to #AFC is wide of the mark."

Nunez, who has played just 18 league minutes so far this season, has been subject to speculation over his future at Anfield recently, but it looks like he won't be heading down south to London.

Since joining the Reds from Benfica for an initial £64 million in 2022, the £140,000-per-week attacker has gone on to make 97 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and bagging a further 17 assists.