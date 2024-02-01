With long-term target Connor Roberts now looking like a certainty to be joining Leeds United this Deadline Day, Daniel Farke's men could well now accelerate their business further by signing another full-back before the transfer window officially closes.

This new addition could well push Junior Firpo all the way for a starting spot on his arrival to west Yorkshire, alongside softening the blow of the Whites not being able to land Ben Davies from Tottenham Hotspur at the death.

Leeds' hunt for a brand-new left-back

A report from Football Insider today has revealed that Leeds are interested in signing Newcastle United stalwart Paul Dummett before the 11pm deadline comes into play, but Farke's men aren't alone in their last-gasp pursuit of the Magpies left-back.

Ipswich Town are also being touted as a party interested in landing a deal for Dummett on Deadline Day according to the report, an intriguing transfer battle potentially emerging as a result between the Tractor Boys and the Whites.

Although Dummett might not first appear the flashiest signing a promotion chaser could make with the clock ticking down, the 32-year-old would be a reliable defender Farke could depend on between now and the end of the 46-game campaign when games become nervier.

Dummett could well even be preferred in the German manager's starting lineup over Firpo if a move is finalised in time, with the ex-Barcelona man prone to a crisis in confidence across his Leeds career to date even after coming good again.

How Paul Dummett fits into the Leeds team

Making 209 appearances for the Newcastle first team since coming through the youth ranks at St James' Park, it would be a shock to see Dummett leave behind his boyhood club for pastures new.

However, with his game-time limited in Tyneside to just four appearances in all competitions this season, the time could well be right for the Welshman to surprisingly uproot and join Leeds on Deadline Day.

Although there are obvious signs of rust present in Dummett's game at 32 years of age, he hasn't looked out of place playing in the Magpies set-up this season when called upon to do a job.

The ageing defender starred in Newcastle's 3-0 EFL Cup win over Manchester United in November, winning all but one of his duels in the humbling loss Eddie Howe's men inflicted on the lacklustre Red Devils that night alongside squandering possession just four times.

Firpo, on the contrary, can be wildly unpredictable with his performance levels despite picking up four assists in 2024 to date.

During Leeds' relegation season, Firpo was a constant liability in a leaky Whites defence - only picking up a solitary clean sheet for his efforts when played 19 times during that disastrous campaign.

Therefore, it could well be troubling Farke at the back of his mind that there's a lack of cover for Firpo if his form does fall of a cliff with Dummett being targeted as a result.

Once described as being "outstanding" by Howe when stepping up to plate at centre-back for the Magpies - meaning Leeds could also land another body who can play at the heart of defence - this feels like a sensible buy to make by Farke with the cut-off to make signings worryingly getting closer and closer.