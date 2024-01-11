Leeds United were not on the receiving end of an embarrassing FA Cup upset last weekend, a much-rotated Whites side beating Peterborough United 3-0 on their travels to Cambridgeshire.

A major plus from the convincing Whites win was the performance of young Archie Gray, the fixed first-teamer at just 17 years of age excelling in a midfield role versus Posh away from picking up right-back duties as he has done in the Championship.

Daniel Farke could well see this standout display against League One opposition as grounds to start Gray in a more comfortable holding midfield role for the foreseeable, freeing up a right-back spot in the process for this transfer target to join the Leeds ranks.

Leeds transfer latest - Connor Roberts

Football journalist Darren Witcoop took to social media earlier this month to confirm Leeds' interest in Burnley right-back Connor Roberts, with Luke Ayling potentially on the chopping block at Elland Road too according to Witcoop.

A further update by Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth in the past few days suggests that Roberts would 'welcome' a move to West Yorkshire, Leeds particularly fond of Roberts' 'style and athleticism' according to the report.

Helping Vincent Kompany's now relegation-threatened Clarets lift the Championship title last campaign, securing a deal for Roberts this January would see Leeds strengthen in the right-back spot significantly and finally give the Whites freedom to unleash Gray in the centre of the park over currently shoehorning the teenage sensation into the starting eleven.

Why Connor Roberts would be a good signing for Leeds

Roberts would help Leeds overwhelm opponents and score even more goals in the process, the Welshman's creativity his standout attribute whenever the right-back has played in the second tier across his career.

Notching up 20 assists in total for both Burnley and Swansea when he's played in the Championship, Roberts' addition to the Leeds squad would take the pressure off Georginio Rutter's shoulders to consistently provide assists for his teammates and distribute the load out more evenly - the 21-year-old onto a startling total of nine assists already this season.

Even with his goal contributions drying up this season as the Clarets navigate choppy waters in the Premier League relegation battle - contributing to just one single goal this campaign - Roberts still managed to help his side overcome Luton Town 2-1 early into the season.

Roberts' performance v Luton in numbers Minutes played 90 Clearances 6 Assists 1 Duels won 2/5 Key passes 2 Stats by Sofascore.

Helping himself to an assist in the slim win at Kenilworth Road back in October, the 28-year-old full-back also made six clearances to ensure Clarets goalkeeper James Trafford wasn't breached further in the tight contest.

Whilst still with the Swans - where Roberts played alongside Joe Rodon on occasion who now features for Leeds coincidentally - the then Swansea boss Steve Cooper also praised his defender for being "excellent" in a closely fought 2-1 win away at Stoke City in 2021 with Roberts even scoring the opening goal.

With Ayling off to join Middlesbrough and Djed Spence returning to parent club Tottenham Hotspur after a topsy-turvy loan switch, this signing of Roberts feels like a transfer Farke and Co must sanction to strengthen that vacant spot in the team.

Continuing to play Gray in a makeshift right-back role could harm the teenager's development, with his display against Posh in the FA Cup showing to everyone he's more of a natural centrally.

Archie Gray: Career stats by position Position Games Goals Assists Central midfield 16 0 1 Right-back 14 0 1 Attacking midfield 13 3 3 Defensive midfield 6 0 0 Striker 2 0 0 Left midfield 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt.

This stellar individual display even saw Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth give Gray a 9/10 rating in his post-match article, Smyth declaring Gray to be a 'cut above' his League One opponents in a stylish and slick display.

Furthermore, at youth level, the emerging Leeds number 22 bagged four goals and helped himself to five assists when played in a further advanced spot.

Only on £30k per week at Burnley currently - putting him £40k shy of top-earner Rutter at Elland Road according to Capology - signing Roberts wouldn't hit the club too hard financially and would allow for Gray to be finally unshackled playing in a midfield role permanently for the promotion hopefuls.