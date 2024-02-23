Into the second half of the season with the return of the Europa League on the horizon, Liverpool's injuries couldn't have come at a worse time, especially with the Carabao Cup final coming up against Chelsea this weekend. Now, an update has emerged on when they can expect certain stars to make their return, and it's not good news.

Liverpool injury news

Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders was at least able to offer some positive news on the injury front ahead of the Reds' trip to Wembley on Sunday, revealing that Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Dominik Szoboszlai could all still be in contention to face Chelsea.

Lijnders said: "We come in a crazy schedule again, so we play every three days. It's important for us to use each minute, use each day to really look how the players are. This is for Mo, Dom and Darwin. Two training sessions to go, let's see how they are and then we can make a decision in the last minute. And all the others, we know it's longer."

The news that has stolen the headlines, however, regards the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones. Lijnders confirmed that Alexander-Arnold and Alisson will be out until after the March international break, which will, therefore, see them miss at least seven games.

The assistant also confirmed the timeline of injuries to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota, saying via BBC Sport: "Curtis has a sprain with a muscle on his ankle and will be [out] until around the international break. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has a lateral ligament injury and will be out until after the international break. Diogo Jota has a medial ligament, will be after the international break, but after the international break for Jota means we are not sure [how long]."

The games that Alexander-Arnold and Alisson will miss

As Liverpool's injury list continues to grow, the fixtures will continue to come thick and fast and their importance will only increase. Set to be without two key players for a stretch of at least seven games, which includes Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield, Liverpool's title credentials could seriously come into question.

Games that Alexander-Arnold and Alisson will miss (via Liverpool.com) Date Competitions Liverpool vs Chelsea 25/02/2024 Carabao Cup final Liverpool vs Southampton 28/02/2024 FA Cup 5th Round Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool 02/03/2024 Premier League Sparta Prague vs Liverpool 07/03/2024 Europa League last 16 Liverpool vs Manchester City 10/03/2024 Premier League Liverpool vs Sparta Prague 14/03/2024 Europa League last 16 Everton vs Liverpool 17/03/2024 Premier League

Whilst Conor Bradley will fill in for Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher for Alisson, Jurgen Klopp will be well aware of the quality that his side will be missing.

The German praised Alexander-Arnold after his goal helped Liverpool come from behind to beat Fulham earlier this season, saying via Anfield Watch: "Today he was a real leader on the pitch – that's probably the biggest improvement, if you want. Because it was super-intense but it got kind of another push when you put him a bit more inside in that moment.

"He's so often in these positions, there is no change really. He's very often in half-spaces in the centre and stuff like this. So it was just really good. But he was a real leader on the pitch – that was most important."