Liverpool and Arne Slot have received a major injury boost in the lead-up to their clash with Manchester City this weekend, with a "one of a kind" player passed fit.

Liverpool prepare for huge Man City clash

On Sunday afternoon, the Reds face a game that could arguably be season-defining come the end of the campaign, with City making the trip to Anfield in the Premier League.

Slot's Liverpool side know that victory over their rivals will take them 11 points clear of City, as well as retaining at least a nine-point advantage over Arsenal, assuming the Gunners win away to West Ham on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side are arguably on their worst-ever run of form under the Spaniard, not only losing five games in a row in all competitions recently but also drawing 3-3 at home to Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday night, having led 3-0 in the second half.

Everything points towards a Liverpool win, given the confidence they are playing with, but Slot will be well aware of the huge threat City still pose, not to mention the fact that he has a number of injury concerns heading into the game. However, he has been given a big boost regarding one player.

Liverpool handed big injury boost before Man City

Taking to X, journalist David Lynch confirmed that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is "fit" to face Man City this weekend, having sat in on Slot's pre-match press conference:

This is fantastic news for the Reds, with the 26-year-old not featuring since the 2-0 win at home to Aston Villa before the international break, when he was forced off with a hamstring issue in the first half.

Alexander-Arnold's return also times in well because Conor Bradley picked up an injury of his own in the 2-0 win over Real Madrid in midweek. The Northern Irishman knows all about the quality of his Liverpool teammate, saying of him last month:

"Everybody knows how good Trent is. He’s one of a kind as a footballer. But my aim is the same as last season - whenever I get a chance to be on the pitch I’m going to do my best to help the team. It’s about winning the games and giving my all. I know I’ve got some decent competition. If I’m training well, hopefully it can push Trent on and that can only be good for the team."

Assuming Alexander-Arnold, on £180,000-a-week, starts on Sunday, it will be a tough game to be thrown back into, considering his lack of match fitness, so a bit of rustiness could be expected.

There is the potential for Slot to play Joe Gomez at right-back instead, should he feel that Liverpool's vice-captain isn't quite ready, but he seemed confident that he was in his press conference. A big performance from him would go a long way towards the Reds picking up a massive result at Anfield.