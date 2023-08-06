Everton could be set to react immediately to fix a potential worry for Sean Dyche…

Is Trevoh Chalobah leaving Chelsea?

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who suggest that Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been told he is free to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

With the Blues having invested heavily again throughout a window of vast change for Mauricio Pochettino, the Toffees have instead been forced to graft their way through another gruelling transfer period where they have been financially hamstrung.

Despite that, they are noted as one of the interested parties in the 24-year-old centre-back.

FootballTransfers value the Englishman at €41.3m (£36m), which might seem too lofty for a side that are yet to unload a transfer fee thus far. However, the fire sale going on in west London could still justify their interest.

How good is Trevoh Chalobah?

Their desire to sign the defender comes at an opportune moment for the Merseyside outfit, who enjoyed a fine victory over Sporting CP in their final friendly before the Premier League season resumes.

However, that win over the Portuguese outfit was marred by the 87th-minute injury sustained by James Tarkowski, their ever-present stopper from last campaign.

The 31-year-old was the only outfield player to play every minute of every game in the league most recently and maintained Everton’s joint-highest rating (of those who played five games) too at 7.20.

These were figures buoyed by his 81% pass accuracy, 1.3 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 5.2 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Unsurprisingly, he was lauded by his current boss after his first game back in charge of the defender:

“I'm delighted for him, he's someone I've taken great joy in watching his career develop and when he got his move here I wished him well.”

So, despite the hopes of the former Burnley boss that it was in fact “just a knock”, Chalobah’s presence would alleviate a potential world where their new vice-captain is not always available.

Especially given how impressive he was during the 2021/22 season, his first in the English top-flight briefly spent under former Toffees boss Frank Lampard.

The Cobham graduate would maintain a 7.23 average rating that year, upheld through his 91% pass accuracy, two tackles and 2.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

He would somewhat translate such a fine skillset into his most recent term, which still turned into one of Chelsea’s worst-ever in history. Throughout the turmoil, he still mustered an admirable 6.75 average rating in the league.

Despite that, Graham Potter still sought to praise his exploits:

“He wasn’t in for the first couple of games, but acted perfectly: trained really well, very professional, very determined. He’s an impressive character, very focused on his football. He’s a bit of a soldier.”

This has handed the defender vast experience beyond his years, having racked up 63 appearances for his boyhood club alongside various successful loan spells too.

Now, moving to Goodison Park could allow him to grow into the leader that his play merits, assuming a central role under Dyche and in the potential absence of Tarkowski.

He has all the attributes to thrive on Merseyside for the next decade, underpinning a hopeful period of stability for the club as they seek to make their transition into the new stadium as seamless as possible.