Highlights Tottenham are looking at a late move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

However, a market opportunity in the form of another Premier League centre-back could be on the cards.

A move could be done for a fee in the region of £13m if they choose to pursue things further.

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a largely frustrating Deadline Day, their one main acquisition aside, but there could still be late hope before their opportunity to strike ends...

Who could Tottenham Hotspur sign on Deadline Day?

With Brennan Johnson a fine signing to add to Ange Postecoglou's attacking options, it seemed like there were plenty of other chances for them to bring in more players before things got in their way.

With Conor Gallagher, the Lilywhites were always fighting a losing battle, as they sought to pry the Cobham graduate away from their rivals and his boyhood club.

Even with their late attempt to sign Trevoh Chalobah, it seemed unlikely that the Blues would sanction a temporary exit to bolster one of their sworn enemies.

So, perhaps the north London outfit could seek to reignite a rumour from earlier in the day, when 90min noted of their continued interest in Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo.

He would boast a fine alternative to the 24-year-old, and for just €15m (£13m) mark a fine coup to close out the window. With a late move to AS Monaco also falling through, there is an ideal opportunity to swoop in themselves.

How good is Tosin Adarabioyo?

The former Manchester City man has been a solid Premier League stalwart for many years now and immediately would boast plenty more experience over Chalobah for a start.

Not to mention the difference in potential price tags, with the west London club supposedly demanding £50m for his services.

With Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, Postecoglou has an incredibly solid centre-back pairing that, fitness-willing, would seldom be separated. Realistically, the addition of another centre-back did not need to be as lucrative as Chalobah's proposed move, especially if whoever joined was resigning themselves to a backup role.

Few in the division would boast as impressive a stand-in as Tosin, who has a total of 59 Premier League appearances and has starred at times. Particularly during the 2020/21 season, where he maintained a 6.91 average rating bolstered by his 86% pass accuracy, 1.3 interceptions and 5.8 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Having been a defensive warrior wherever he has featured, one of his former bosses Tony Mowbray was particularly effusive in his praise back in 2019: "I thought Tosin today was immense," he said.

"We’ve struggled with teams who played direct football against us but I told him that he had to be the man that stood up, be tall, head the ball, and it’s underestimated how important heading the ball over the halfway line is."

To compare those aforementioned figures with Chalobah's best campaign, and there is not nearly enough of a gulf in quality to justify the proposed price tags. That arguably came in the 2021/22 term, as he instead recorded a 91% pass accuracy alongside two tackles and 2.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Tosin's quality is further emphasised when compared against other centre-backs across Europe, as he ranks in the top 16% for progressive passes per 90 and the top 1% for clearances per 90, via FBref.

He is more than capable of making the step up to the level Postecoglou seeks to take Spurs, as an alternative for Chalobah who is far better value for money.