An "interesting name" in the Chelsea squad is now prepared to quit Stamford Bridge this summer as Todd Boehly and BlueCo set his price tag.

Players who could still leave Chelsea before deadline day

Departures for Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson, Malang Sarr and Lewis Hall have both trimmed Enzo Maresca's bloated squad and bolstered the club's transfer kitty - with £89 million raised in total.

However, while headway has been made in restructuring the team and balancing Chelsea's books, it remains the case that a few more players could depart Cobham in the coming weeks and before deadline day on August 30.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Armando Broja, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka and Conor Gallagher are being regularly linked with the exit door, and some reports have claimed that Romelu Lukaku has agreed a seismic salary cut to join Napoli, as the Belgian eyes a reunion with Antonio Conte.

More recently, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Serbia keeper and first team shot-stopper Djordje Petrovic could also leave Chelsea this summer, as the Blues target a new man between the sticks for Maresca.

There is also the matter of boyhood Chelsea fan and academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah. The 24-year-old, who started seven of Mauricio Pochettino's final 10 Premier League games as manager last season, has been left out of the club's pre-season tour.

Chalobah fears he's being forced out of Chelsea, and the Blues have been criticised for their treatment of the defender as a result.

Trevoh Chalobah now prepared to leave Chelsea after squad omission

According to CaughtOffside, his future appears further and further away from west London. Indeed, despite his love for the club, Chalobah is now prepared to leave Chelsea after his pre-season squad omission, with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham all taking an interest in the Englishman.

Despite being under contract for another four years, until 2028 specifically, Chelsea will also do business for around £25-30 million.

Called an "interesting name" by journalist Ben Jacobs, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has also lavished Chalobah as an "impressive" character. Potter isn't the only ex-coach to be a fan of his, either.

“He’s such a selfless lad. He doesn’t say ‘I want to play in this position," said former Chelsea boss and club legend Frank Lampard.

“Maybe (his best position) will become apparent, but I think he’s played really well in a back three for the club. (He had) a really good period when he first got into the team, he can play well as a centre-back in a back four and at right-back. The bigger picture is the way he’s been applying himself since I’ve come back.

“He’s a delight to train with every day because he comes in with an enthusiasm, low maintenance, and when you talk about the things you want, he tries to do them on the pitch, which is a great thing.

“In my short period here, you look at what are the games and the individual players, I’ve been very happy. I was looking forward to working with Trev because I didn’t get that chance when I was here before.”