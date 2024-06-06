When Steven Gerrard was replaced by Unai Emery in October 2022, few foresaw the meteoric rise at Aston Villa that has secured a place in the 2024/25 Champions League.

But Villa Park was the home of much latent quality that has now been realised in brilliant colour, with stars such as Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Douglas Luiz some of the standout performers in a brilliant campaign.

Such soaring success inevitably attracts the gaze of some of Europe's heavyweights, with Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool among the suitors interested in a deal for Luiz, with Football Insider confirming that club sources believe he could be set to depart.

The likes of Diego Carlos and hometown hero Jacob Ramsey are among other potential departures as fears persist surrounding Premier League PSR rules and avoiding breaching them - which would be detrimental in Villa's bid to cement their position of prominence.

Still, shrewd market-moving should see some exciting new additions as Emery's squad prepare for football of the highest order. Let's take a look at how the starting XI might look come August.

1 GK - Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez is one of the finest in the business, even described as a "world-class goalkeeper" by journalist Thierry Nyann after his World Cup-winning heroics.

He's 31 years old and invariably linked with a move away but Emery will be desperate to keep onto his vice-captain, who will be eagerly awaiting the forthcoming Champions League campaign.

2 RB - Matty Cash

According to The Athletic, Villa are set to consider options across both defensive flanks this summer and act accordingly, though it's unlikely that Matty Cash will be going anywhere.

Not the flashiest player in the team, usually plying his trade diligently, Cash has been an excellent servant over these past few years and his performances this season will likely have earned him another year as the first-choice at right-back.

3 CB - Ezri Konsa

Ezri Konsa is headed to the European Championship following his extraordinary campaign in the rearguard for Aston Villa, living up to past praise from former Villan boss Dean Smith that he is a "Rolls-Royce" of a player.

Across his 35 Premier League appearances this season, Konsa won a whopping 76% of his duels. For reference, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was also successful with 76% of his duels.

4 CB - Pau Torres

Signed from Villarreal last summer for a £31.5m fee, Pau Torres enjoyed an excellent maiden year in England, featuring 29 times and losing only five games as his ball-playing quality and composed approach propelled his side into the ascendancy.

Interestingly, Villa lost five times during the nine matches that he did not play in the English top flight, underlining his importance.

5 LB - Bradley Locko

Emery certainly isn't short of options at left-back but Lucas Digne is one of the club's highest earners at £120k-per-week and Alex Moreno has never nailed down a starting spot since his arrival from Real Betis 17 months ago - moreover, he is almost 31.

As such, with PSR plastered to his mind, Emery might look to shuffle his pack and move for talented Brest defender Bradley Locko, who has been on Villa Park's radar over the past several months, with Chelsea and Liverpool also interested.

Locko has been transfer-listed for £25m by his French club and would offer immense defensive strengths, averaging 2.9 tackles and 6.8 successful duels per game in Ligue 1 this term, as per Sofascore. He has been described as 'one of the revelations of this Ligue 1 season' by French news outlet Jeunes Footeux.

6 CM - Conor Gallagher

Now this would be a statement signing. For some reason, Conor Gallagher divides opinion in Premier League chat zones but there is no question that Chelsea's #23 is one of the most athletically sharp and multi-faceted midfielders around, lauded for adding "balance and chemistry" by analyst Liam Twomey.

He covers so much ground. And, more to the point, has already been at the centre of preliminary discussions between Chelsea and Villa, who hope to beat Tottenham Hotspur to his signature this summer for a fee of roughly £50m.

7 CM - Boubacar Kamara

Currently recuperating from an ACL rupture suffered in February, Kamara is not expected to grace the Villa Park pitch until October or November, but when he returns Emery's side will no doubt raise their level.

If Luiz is to leave this summer, the Frenchman's tenacious and robust skill set will ensure the team maintain their midfield solidity and then some.

8 CM - John McGinn

The Lions are set to sign Ross Barkley from Luton Town for £5m to start the summer spending, and while the 30-year-old will add some worthwhile depth, it will be quite the task to usurp skipper John McGinn from his starting spot.

Premier League 23/24: John McGinn Stat # Matches played 35 Matches started 35 Goals 6 Assists 4 Pass completion 83% Touches per game 49.1 Key passes per game 1.3 Ball recoveries per game 4.6 Tackles per game 1.7 Dribbles per game 1.5 (67%) Duels won per game 5.5 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

Journalist Mat Kendrick dubbed the Scotsman a "relentless creature", and in the most effusive sense, he really is a handful and a half for opponents.

9 RW - Leon Bailey

Solid if unspectacular is probably the best way to describe the first two years of Bailey's time at Villa, posting five goals and six assists across his first two Premier League campaigns.

This year, under Emery's guidance, he has risen to an altogether sunnier space and was immense throughout, bagging 14 goals and placing as many assists for his teammates.

He's not perfect but the Jamaican will expect to play a key part in the forthcoming campaign.

10 LW - Crysencio Summerville

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have been heavily scouting Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville throughout the 2023/24 season, and now that the Whites have failed to get promoted to the Premier League, the young Dutchman is likely to be sold.

However, Chelsea and Liverpool both have a vested interest in the skilful winger, who would cost around £30m to prise away from Elland Road.

11 CF - Ollie Watkins

Watkins was crowned Aston Villa's Player of the Season after scoring 27 goals and supplying 13 assists across all competitions, instrumental as Emery's spearhead.

Naturally, there is growing interest in the Three Lions star - with Liverpool among the suitors - but Emery would cross mountains to ensure Watkins is still at Villa Park next season, the focal frontman of an exciting season at the height of the European game.

Predicted Aston Villa XI in full: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Bradley Locko; Conor Gallagher, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn; Leon Bailey, Crysencio Summerville, Ollie Watkins