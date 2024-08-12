Arsenal brought the curtain down on their pre-season preparations on Sunday evening fresh in the knowledge that they are well and truly ready to challenge for the Premier League title again.

Results may have been mixed during their tour to the USA but once back on home soil, they dispatched unbeaten Bundesliga Champions Bayer Leverkusen with some aplomb before facing Lyon this weekend.

It was not a happy return to the Emirates Stadium for Granit Xhaka a few days ago whose side were beaten 4-1, goals coming from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

It was perhaps interesting that Trossard played nearly the full 90 minutes in midweek. The Belgian failed to sparkle at Euro 2024 but had become Mikel Arteta's first-choice option on the left flank at the back end of last term.

A scorer of 17 goals in 2023/24, he has been a brilliant signing and Arsenal could repeat their Trossard trick this summer.

Arsenal want to sign Brighton forward

The Gunners have done plenty of business with the Seagulls in recent years. They signed Ben White for £50m back in 2021 and have since also welcomed the aforementioned Trossard, who signed in the winter window of 2023.

That said, relations were soured a bit when Moises Caicedo tried to force his way out of the Amex in the same transfer window. Caicedo handed in a transfer request but when Arsenal wouldn't cough up the fee required, he remained a Brighton player, at least until the summer.

So, what is the relationship between the two clubs now? Could they do business again? Well, they might have to.

Arsenal insider Teamnewsandtix reported this weekend that the north Londoners are one of the clubs who could make a late move for Ivorian winger Simon Adingra.

Arsenal's Premier League signings under Arteta Willian (Chelsea) Cedric (Southampton) Ben White (Brighton) Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield Utd) Gabriel Jesus (Man City) Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man City) Leandro Trossard (Brighton) Declan Rice (West Ham) Kai Havertz (Chelsea) David Raya (Brentford)

It's said that they are monitoring his situation ahead of a possible swoop before the transfer window closes. Transfermarkt currently value the player at £26m but we all know Brighton only sell for a premium price.

Why Adingra would be a good signing

In the winter of 2023, Arsenal were trying their utmost to prise Mykhailo Mudryk away from Shakhtar Donetsk. The player was particularly vocal about his admiration for the club on social media but he ultimately ended up joining Chelsea, the team who were willing to cough up the most money. Now there's a surprise.

As a result, Edu decided to lure Trossard to the Emirates and what a signing he has been.

Certainly not the club's first choice, he was in electric form after signing for the club, registering ten assists in his first 20 league games. Last season he went from provider to goalscorer and ended the campaign as Arsenal's second most prolific player. His haul of 17 goals was only beaten by Bukayo Saka's 20.

So, signing players from Brighton is probably a good idea, right? Their scouting network is particularly impressive at turning the Trossards and Adingras of this world into highly consistent Premier League players.

However, what could he actually bring to the Gunners? Well, first and foremost, Adingra would add depth in an area Arsenal are currently lacking.

Capable of playing on either flank, the 22-year-old would be able to play second fiddle not only to Trossard on the left but vitally to Saka on the right.

The England international is the poster boy of this football club but he plays far too many minutes and the 2023/24 campaign all caught up with him towards the end of last season, ultimately missing the last match through injury.

As a consequence, signing someone like Adingra would be a good idea. As Arsenal podcaster Adam Keys put it, the AFCON winger would not be a "marquee signing" but he has plenty of qualities that would make him an exciting acquisition, notably his "lightning pace".

In the Premier League last season, the Brighton star ranked inside the top 13% of positionally similar players for progressive passes received. In short, he's always an option for a pass. Also ranking among the best 15% for carries into the penalty area, it's clear this is a player who loves to attack his man, just like Saka. This isn't a player without his goals, though. He scored 15 times on loan at Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the 2022/23 season.

Adingra vs Premier League wingers Stat Rank among PL wingers Prog passes received Top 13% Progressive carries Top 26% Crosses into penalty area Top 8% SCA (take-on) Top 19% Successful take-ons Top 24% Carries into penalty area Top 15% Interceptions Top 13% Tackles Top 21% Data via FBref.

A successful SCA (take-on) is a dribble that subsequently leads to a shot on goal.

On the evidence above, Adingra is certainly no world-beater yet but he does have an interesting set of tools. He can beat a player, he's keen to get into the penalty area and something Arteta will no doubt be fond of, he mucks in defensively too.

Arsenal have been linked with some premium wingers this summer, notably Nico Williams, but in a market where attacking players will cost a fortune, Adingra could be a cost-effective method for the club.