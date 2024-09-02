The summer transfer window closed for business at 11pm last Friday with Arsenal announcing the surprise arrival of Raheem Sterling.

The Gunners needed a wide player and after it became apparent that Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams would not be moving, they tried to find alternatives.

It looked as though Edu and Co were happy to go without until an incredible market opportunity arrived late in the window.

Alienated by Chelsea, Sterling sought pastures new and found a new home courtesy of his former assistant manager at Manchester City, Mikel Arteta.

That said, with the Saudi Arabian transfer window still open, one Arsenal player could be on the move.

That's according to Fabrizio Romano who revealed the interesting news on Monday morning. Taking to social media, he revealed that Arsenal's Belgian sensation, Leandro Trossard, had been the subject of a bid from Al-Ittihad, the same side that Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante play for.

An offer of around £29m has been lodged but it would be incredibly surprising if it was accepted considering the club can't replace him with a new signing.

Speaking of replacements, here are three internal solutions for Arteta to think about if they do decide to cash in.

1 The obvious solution

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has been Trossard's main rival since he arrived from Brighton. It's a rivalry that the Belgian has largely won, though, which is why his exit would be such a big surprise.

Last term, the Belgian was Arsenal's second-top scorer with 17 strikes in all competitions. He's also started the new campaign in impressive form, scoring a vital goal against Aston Villa with his very first touch of the game after coming on as a substitute.

Trossard then started his first match of the season against his former employers last weekend before being sacrificed when Arsenal went down to ten men.

If he did leave then Martinelli would need to step up. He's been off the boil in 2024, scoring just four league goals since the turn of the year.

That said, we all know what he can do at his best. A rampant threat, no one has pace quite like the Brazilian in this Arsenal squad. He's a unique talent among Arteta's current crop of players.

2 The new option

Raheem Sterling

Having only arrived at the club last Friday, Sterling will have two weeks in which to get up to speed. He may well be quite thankful for the international break, therefore.

The 29-year-old wasn't a planned addition this summer but he arrives with plenty of experience. He has netted 123 Premier League goals and won the top division on four occasions. Having signed without a transfer fee being spent, this move felt like a no-brainer for the decision-makers at Arsenal.

Also capable of playing down the right, it's on the left where he was so good at Manchester City. If Trossard left then Martinelli would have a new rival in the shape of one of English football's most decorated players.

Some supporters may not be convinced he is the right player for this club but there is no doubt Sterling will play an important part this term. Just look at the impact Kai Havertz has made since moving from Chelsea.

3 The wildcard option

Ethan Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri has only ever played one official game on the left wing but the incredible teenage talent is ready to really explode onto the scene this season.

The youngest league debutant in Arsenal's and the Premier League's history, the 17-year-old played a big part in pre-season and has been included in every matchday squad so far this term.

Arsenal's youngest debutants Player Age at debut Year & opponent faced #1 Ethan Nwaneri 15 years, 5 months, 28 days 2022: Brentford #2 Cesc Fabregas 16 years, 5 months, 24 days 2003: Rotherham #3 Jack Wilshere 16 years, 8 months, 12 days 2008: Blackburn #4 Jermaine Pennant 16 years, 10 months, 15 days 1999: Middlesbrough #5 Paul Vaessen 16 years, 11 months, 11 days 1978: Lokomotive Leipzig #6 Ryan Smith 16 years, 11 months, 18 days 2003: Rotherham #7 Gedion Zelalem 16 years, 11 months, 29 days 2014: Coventry #8 Armand Traore 17 years, 16 days 2006: West Brom Data via Transfermarkt.

Nwaneri is yet to earn any minutes in 2024/25 but it said a lot about Arteta's faith in the youngster that he let Emile Smith Rowe leave permanently and allowed Fabio Vieira to head back to Porto on loan.

Perhaps the biggest show of trust, however, would be to let Trossard go and hand the minutes to their talented teenager.

A left-footed marvel, Nwaneri operates in little pockets of space much like Martin Odegaard does. He's a bit more versatile, however, having played up front for the U21s last season as well as in the no.10 role and out wide. That's certainly Trossard-esque.

A scorer of 11 goals in 15 matches at the highest academy level last season, like the man he could replace, the "unplayable" teen - as Jack Wilshere hailed him - certainly knows where the net is.