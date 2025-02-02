Celtic bounced back to winning ways on Sunday with a 2-1 win away from Parkhead against Motherwell on the eve of deadline day for the January transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster his squad before the deadline passes, with Jota the only arrival of the window to date, and another winger is on the agenda.

The Hoops reportedly had an offer of £4.6m rejected for Sarpsborg wide man Sondre Orjasaeter, as his club are looking for a fee closer to £7m for the 21-year-old star.

However, Rodgers should consider spending millions on a different position after another concerning performance from central defender Auston Trusty.

Auston Trusty's performance against Motherwell

Celtic's left-footed centre-back lined up alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers against Motherwell and made a big error for the equalising goal for the hosts.

The American defender, who had 144 touches in the match, misjudged the flight of the ball and did not adjust his feet in time to make a proper connection with his clearance, which presented Armstrong with a huge chance to score.

Trusty did win three of his three ground duels and five of his seven battles in the air throughout the game, showing great strength against his opponents, but it is hard to ignore another error from the defender.

It is not the first time this season that the former Arsenal and Sheffield United man has let himself down with a mistake at the back, which is why Rodgers must act and dip into the market to improve the competition for places at centre-back.

Why Rodgers should sign another centre-back

Trusty came into the game off the back of the 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday night, a game in which he gave away a penalty for an incredibly clumsy challenge on Ollie Watkins in the second half.

Along with that mistake, and being a part of the 7-0 drubbing by Borussia Dortmund, the American has also made four errors that have directly led to shots or goals for the opposition in just 14 Premiership appearances this season.

For context, Carter-Vickers has only made one such error in 105 Premiership matches for the club to date, which speaks to how much of a liability Trusty has been at times this season and why he could cause more problems in the second half of the campaign if the mistakes continue.

Given that Stephen Welsh has gone out on loan and Rodgers does not appear to trust Maik Nawrocki, who has not made an appearance in the Premiership this season, it could benefit the group to bring in another centre-back who can compete with Carter-Vickers, Trusty, and Liam Scales for a starting spot.

Therefore, with Champions League matches against Bayern Munich to come, Trusty just showed Rodgers that Celtic may need to splash millions on a new central defender on deadline day, which is why the manager must act.