Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has now delivered a significant update regarding Sven Botman's injury recovery, following a lengthy absence from the team.

Botman a huge miss for Newcastle

The Magpies were hurt badly by injury problems last season, playing a massive part in Howe's side failing to kick on after such a memorable 2022/23 campaign. Arguably the most significant absentee in 2024 has been Botman, with the Dutchman becoming one of the Premier League's leading defenders after joining from Lille back in the summer of 2022, making 66 appearances and forging a strong understanding with Fabian Schar at centre-back.

Sadly, Newcastle have been without their most important defender since suffering an ACL injury in the 2-0 defeat away to Manchester City back in March, with the 24-year-old expected to potentially miss the rest of the calendar year, such was the severity of the setback.

Howe's men have done solidly without Botman around, conceding seven goals in as many league games this season, but his return cannot come soon enough, with Jamaal Lascelles also a long-term absentee. Now, a fresh claim has emerged regarding his possible return date.

Providing fresh news on Botman's injury before Saturday's home league clash with Brighton [via Sky Sports], Newcastle manager Howe admitted the Dutchman won't be back until around Christmas time, even though he will return to training after the November international break, which had offered hope he may return sooner than expected.

"He’s hitting the right strength markers, he’s looking really good. We probably won’t see him training until after the next international break. He is closing in but it’s a long road. The reality is we’re probably looking more towards Christmas time."

Newcastle fans will likely feel mixed about this update, with some no doubt hopeful after talks of his return to training in November. It has been a cruel blow for the Magpies to be without such a key man, though, and his eventual return could take them up another gear, having been lauded by Jamie Redknapp back in 2022, so it's important every precaution is taken.

"Botman at the back, 22, we’ve seen some good centre-backs in this league (but) he’s got the capabilities to be better than them. He’s a real leader of men - what a special player he is."

It goes without saying that Newcastle need to play the long game with Botman, not rushing him back too soon and risking aggravating a very serious issue. In fact, it would still be wise for the Magpies to look at signing a new centre-back in the January transfer window, such as Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi, should they go back in for the England international.

Botman needs to be treated as a squad player to begin with when he is back in the fold, but as the weeks pass, the hope is that he is as good and important as ever, proving that the injury hasn't affected him too much.