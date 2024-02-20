A manager is in danger of leaving his current club after claims that West Ham could offer him the job to replace David Moyes.

Moyes under more pressure after Forest defeat

2024 is beginning to look like a year to forget for Moyes, who is now under even more pressure after a 2-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi compiled increased misery on a West Ham side who are yet to seal one victory since the turn of the year, and there have been many reports that technical director Tim Steidten has been assessing managerial alternatives to Moyes.

“I don’t think we can ever please everybody, but I think it would be hard to say there have been many better times at West Ham," said Moyes on his London Stadium tenure.

“I think they’ll (the fans) honestly have to say that it’s as good a time as there’s been at the club regarding winning a trophy (Conference League) and league positions. Maybe they’ll be managers who excite them more, possibly. But the one who’s sitting here wins more.”

The Scotsman appeared to bite back in response to the consistent rumours surrounding his future, and protests from supporters, with a 'Moyes out' banner pictured in the Forest away end.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

His contract expires at the end of the season, so time is well and truly running out for the 60-year-old to turn this damp run of form around and earn an extension. Moyes guided West Ham to their first piece of major silverware since the 1980s last term, winning the Europa Conference League in Prague, but their league form since the summer of 2022 has left a lot to be desired at times.

There have been many coaches linked with replacing Moyes in the last fortnight, with an interesting name emerging recently. Indeed, HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey claimed that West Ham could offer a route back into English football for under-fire Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel is apparently on West Ham's radar with Steidten said to be a fan. The Hammers chief hopes he'll have a chance to pick their next manager after Moyes, and the former Chelsea boss is a name he'd certainly consider, according to Bailey.

Tuchel in danger of Bayern sack amid West Ham claim

Coming amid this West Ham link, it is believed by The Sun that Tuchel is in danger of being sacked by Bayern, with the German giants falling far behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race after a defeat to Bochum over the weekend.

Tuchel is apparently "on the brink", and if things don't turn around quickly, that may well become a reality. The 50-year-old is highly decorated, winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, and defender Ben Chilwell has called him an "unbelievable" manager.

"As players we have full confidence in the manager - we know we’re not going to get a better manager here," said Chilwell in 2022.

"I’m not just saying it. He’s an unbelievable manager in all aspects and I think he has a lot of trust in us as well."