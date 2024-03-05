Chelsea are an enigma of a club at the moment, as one week they can come away from the Etihad with a well-earned point in hand, only to struggle away to Brentford a fortnight later.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the Premier League this season precisely because of this unpredictability, although that's probably not what Todd Boehly and Co were hoping for when they started splashing the cash a couple of years ago.

There have been a few transfer successes here and there during their short reign, such as Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto, but there have been plenty more failures, one of whom is now worth considerably less than Gusto.

Marc Cucurella's pre-Chelsea valuation

The player in question is Spanish full-back and former Brighton & Hove Albion ace Marc Cucurella, who joined the Blues in August 2022 for a rather significant fee of around £60m.

Now, that might sound like an awful lot of money for a player like Cucurella today because, well, it is, but in fairness to Chelsea, while it was still looked at as an overpay at the time, it didn't seem quite as absurd as it does today.

The then-24-year-old was coming off the back of a brilliant campaign with the Seagulls in which he made 38 appearances, scored one goal, provided two assists, won the Men's Players' Player of the Season award at Brighton, and was included in the Guardian's Players of the Season list to boot.

In fact, his first season in English football was so impressive that with the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko, it genuinely looked as if Manchester City were set to sign him before Chelsea swooped in to pay the hefty fee on his head.

However, with the Spaniard's recent valuation, Boelhy and Co probably regret winning that battle for Thomas Tuchel.

Marc Cucurella's valuation in 2024

So, how did the £60m left-back fare in his first season as a Chelsea player? Unfortunately, not well at all.

A defender who had previously been described as a "wonderful footballer", by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he has been anything but that in Chelsea colours. During that debut campaign, he made 33 appearances across the whole season for the Pensioners, with just 26 of those being starts, scored zero goals and provided just two assists.

The Alella-born star was injured towards the end of the term, but that only caused him to miss seven games and 38 days of action, so it can hardly be used as an excuse for his lack of game time. Moreover, when he was on the pitch, he was far from convincing.

Marc Cucurella's Chelsea Career Appearances 45 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.04 All Data via Transfermarkt

He was described as "a bad £60m spent" by talkSPORT pundit and former professional Gabby Agbonlahor just before the World Cup and then slammed in April 2023 by former Dutch footballer and manager Jan Boskamp, who claimed "he had no idea" when playing in the Champions League.

It hasn't been great this season either, as after sitting on the bench for the first couple of months, he finally forced his way back into the XI off the back of Ben Chilwell's hamstring injury, only to then suffer a severe ankle injury of his own in December, an injury he has only just come back from.

In all, his lack of game time, poor performances on the pitch, and recent injuries have seen his value drop considerably in recent months.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, the "awful" full-back, as described by Chelsea content creator Alex Goldberg, is now worth just €15m, which is about £13m, or a whopping £47m drop on what Chelsea paid for him in 2022. For context, that is the same as fringe player Cesare Casadei.

ITo further compare, right-back Gusto, who joined the club last January to little fanfare, is currently valued at around €20m by the Football Observatory, and with how well he has been performing for the club in the absence of Reece James, it wouldn't be a surprise to see that figure rise considerably in the coming months.

Ultimately, signing Cucurella in 2022 made sense, but his consistently poor performances for the Pensioners has seen his value crater in the year and a half since, and it would be hard to describe the transfer as anything other than a failure at the moment.